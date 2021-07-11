Despite a loss to Phillies, Alex Cora, manager of the first-place Red Sox, says good teams win a lot of ballgames, and ‘We’re good.’

“We have a good team,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’re good. We’re solid all around. We’re not great, but we’re good — and good teams win a lot of ballgames. You can call them grinders or they never quit. I don’t know. That’s up to you guys to name them. But from my end, like I said in Day 1, we have a good team and we still had room to improve.”

The Red Sox have come to be what they are — the best team in the American League and possibly the biggest surprise of the first half — by being perfectly right-sized. The wins haven’t inflated their sense of how good the team is, their limitations don’t stop them from seeing how good they can still be.

When Cora started mining for areas of improvement, one thing jumped out: “Just try to avoid falling behind early.”

Of the Sox’s 55 wins this season, they’ve had to come-from-behind in a Major League-leading 29.

They had a chance to do it again Sunday against the Phillies, but couldn’t close out the first half with another comeback.

Down, 5-4, with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, Alex Verdugo chopped the first pitch he saw to second base to end the inning.

In the ninth, frustration with home plate umpire Jansen Visconti reached a tipping point as Phillies closer Ranger Suarez struck out J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts on pitches that whispered at the edges of the plate. He got Rafael Devers to ground out to first to finish things off.

The Sox dropped two of three to the Phillies and three of four to go into the All-Star break.

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta lasted just four innings, giving up five runs on four hits and two walks.

The Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo homer by Bogaerts, his 15th of the season. But they quickly found themselves in a 2-1 hole after J.T. Realmuto shot an RBI single to right field that scored Ronald Torreyes and also brought Travis Jankowski around to score thanks to an errant throw by right fielder Hunter Renfroe.

An inning later, Torreyes shot a three-run homer to center that made it 5-1, and the Sox had to once again dig themselves out.

Verdugo pushed a run across in the fifth on a ground out to second to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Sox made it a one-run game in the sixth on an RBI single from Bobby Dalbec and an RBI double from Christian Arroyo.

The Sox will still go into the All-Star break in first place in the division with the best record in the American League. The last times the Sox had the league’s best record were 2018 and 2013. Those teams, of course, took home World Series hardware. Cora said this team still has a ways to go.

“The first part of the season has been solid, we’ve done amazing things,” said Cora. “The most important thing is that we know there’s a lot of work to do. For where we are in the standings or how many W’s we have, we keep working, we keep getting better, we try to get better, and we will keep doing that.

“It’s been it’s been great. Just got to be consistent. There’s a few things that we have to do a lot better. And there’s a lot of things that we just got to keep continuing to do. And so far, it’s been fun, but you know, we still got a long ways to go.”