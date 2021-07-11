Red Sox pick shortstop Marcelo Mayer with No. 4 pick in MLB Draft

In a startling turn of events, the Red Sox landed Mayer with their No. 4 selection on Sunday. The 6-foot-3 18-year-old features smooth defense at short and a gorgeous lefthanded swing that suggests both the ability to hit for average and power. As a senior, he hit .392/.555/.886 with 14 homers.

In the weeks leading up to the MLB Draft, there seemed just one certainty regarding the Red Sox’ choices at the No. 4 overall pick: Shortstop Marcelo Mayer of Eastlake (Calif.) High School would not be available.

He was projected to go early in the draft by many draft analysts. Some mock drafts has him as the top pick.

Advertisement

He has shoot-the-moon potential – the type that made elite high school shortstops like Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor attractive candidates to be taken at the top of the first round. The gap between high school and professional baseball is a sizable one, creating risk to his profile. With their first top-five pick in more than a half-century and the chance to tab a franchise-altering player, the Red Sox elected to take a big swing.

Two talent evaluators of other teams compared Mayer to Dodgers star Corey Seager, another tall shortstop who likewise features a smooth lefthanded swing and defied suggestions that he couldn’t stick at the position based on size.

Mayer, wearing a Red Sox cap in an interview on MLB Network, said, “I did see it coming. I knew they were high on me. I’m just blessed to be in their organization.”

The Pirates – drafting at No. 1 overall – took catcher Henry Davis (Louisville), the Rangers selected righthanded pitcher Jack Leiter (Vanderbilt) second, and the Tigers drafted righthanded pitcher Jackson Jobe (Heritage Hall School, Oklahoma) third.

The MLB Draft continues on Monday with Rounds 2-10 and wraps up Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.