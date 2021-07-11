Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic on fence about competing in Tokyo Olympics

“I’ll have to think about it,” Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon on Sunday. “My plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days.”

The lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo means Djokovic remains on the fence about traveling to Japan.

WIMBLEDON, England — Even with a chance to complete a so-called “Golden Slam,” Novak Djokovic isn’t sure he’ll be playing at the Tokyo Olympics.

That includes the news that there won’t be fans in the stands. And that the tight restrictions will mean he can only bring a limited number of people as part of his personal team.

“That was really disappointing to hear,” Djokovic said.

Rafael Nadal has already said he will not be playing in Tokyo, while Roger Federer has not yet made a decision.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets to earn his third straight Grand Slam title after the Australian Open and French Open — and record-equaling 20th in total.

If he wins in Tokyo and at the U.S. Open, he’d be the first male tennis player to complete a “Golden Slam” — all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.

Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it, in 1988.

Rod Laver was the last man to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, in 1969.

Goran Ivanisevic, who is on Djokovic’s coaching team, would like to see the Serb add his name to the list.

“If somebody can win a Golden Slam, that’s him,” Ivanisevic said. “First time in his career, winning three in a row in the same year, having chance to win four. I mean, that would be unbelievable.”

Patty Mills lifts Australia over Argentina

Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer as time expired, giving Australia an 87-84 win over Argentina in a pre-Olympics exhibition on Saturday night.

Mills inbounded the ball with 2.5 seconds left to Jock Lansdale, who handed it back to Mills for the winning shot at the buzzer — capping a comeback that was needed after the Australians wasted a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter.

Mills had 17 points for Australia, which got 16 from Joe Ingles, 15 from Matisse Thybulle and 14 from Aron Baynes.

Luis Scola led all scorers with 25 points for Argentina, which trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth before going on an 11-0 run to reclaim the lead. Facundo Campazzo scored 12 for Argentina and Luca Vildoza scored 11.

“It was a good game,” Scola said. “Australia played a very good game and I think we played a good game too. It was the first preparation game for both of us. A lot of mistakes there, we made a couple runs, they made a couple runs. ... It was good for us.”