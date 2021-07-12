Neither star nor production captures the power of ‘King Lear’

Now Lloyd has come to the Berkshires, where he is playing an even more catastrophically misguided patriarch in an even more shattering family drama, a man who places an even worse bet on his unreliable children and whose descent into madness is even more precipitous.

LENOX — Just over a decade ago, Christopher Lloyd delivered a performance of nonstop intensity as Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman” at Roxbury Latin School, the only Boston stop for a production of Arthur Miller’s play that was touring New England.

Watching Lloyd’s tentative portrayal of the title figure in Shakespeare & Company’s disappointingly uneven production of “King Lear,” I kept wishing he would seize the role of Lear as forcefully as he did that of Willy. He may yet do so — “King Lear” runs through nearly the end of August, and Lloyd is an actor of varied gifts — but as of yet he seems to still be searching for a way into this monumental role.

The production as a whole is bedeviled by similar problems. While there are moments when this “King Lear” gets under your skin, as it must, seldom are you stricken by the sense that you are witnessing the human condition laid harrowingly bare. Directed by Nicole Ricciardi on the company’s handsome new outdoor stage, the production has trouble finding a consistent rhythm, and thus does not generate the atmosphere of steadily gathering dread crucial to the devastating impact of Shakespeare’s tragedy.

That tragedy is set in motion in the opening scene, which merges the political and the familial as Lear rashly announces his plan to relinquish his throne and divide his kingdom among his three daughters: Goneril (MaConnia Chesser), Regan (Jennie M. Jadow), and Cordelia (Jasmine Cheri Rush), the youngest and his favorite.

First, though, the king insists that each daughter tell him how much she loves him, with their share of the kingdom riding on the answer. Goneril and Regan immediately vault over the top in their fulsome, obviously disingenuous flattery, but Cordelia refuses to play along, saying merely that she loves him “according to my bond, no more nor less.”

Lear promptly disowns her, and when a nobleman remonstrates with him, the king warns: “Come not between the dragon and his wrath.” But there’s no dragon’s roar, no royal thunder, in Lloyd’s voice; Lear might be ordering a cup of coffee. It’s an early example of an issue that recurs periodically throughout the production, when Lloyd’s demeanor does not correspond to the temperature and poetic force of the lines he is speaking. (”King Lear” is a feast of language even by Shakespeare’s stratospheric standards.)

Lloyd does rise vigorously to the occasion at other times, especially with the “Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks!” speech during the epic storm on the heath and, later, when the king has an encounter with the blinded Gloucester. And there’s no question that Lloyd deserves admiration for shouldering this enormous challenge at 82, a year after the pandemic forced the cancellation of a scheduled production of “King Lear.”

But on balance his performance does not add up to a haunting portrait of a mighty, if wayward, spirit brought crushingly low, the way Will Lyman did in his titanic 2015 portrayal of the king on Boston Common, which remains the best Lear I’ve ever seen in live performance.

As Goneril and Regan, neither Chesser nor Jadow freezes the marrow the way those calculating and breathtakingly cruel daughters should. Rush seems determined that Cordelia be no shrinking violet, and that’s a sound decision, but giving Cordelia a declamatory quality is not. As Gloucester’s loyal, defamed son Edgar — and even more so when Edgar disguises himself as “Poor Tom,” a mad, homeless beggar — Nomè SiDone cuts a vivid figure.

The all-star trio of Nigel Gore, Jonathan Epstein, and Allyn Burrows are their usual skilled selves as, respectively, the Earl of Gloucester, who, like Lear, places his faith in the wrong child and pays a terrible price for it; the Earl of Kent, unswervingly loyal to the king even after being abruptly banished by him; and Lear’s riddling, truth-telling Fool, always there to remind the king of his folly in giving up his kingdom.

Bryce Michael Wood as Edmund. Katie McKellick

But the real standout in this “King Lear” is the charismatic Bryce Michael Wood, as Edmund, the out-of-wedlock son and betrayer of Gloucester. Untroubled by pangs of conscience, a blend of silky insinuation and ruthless force, Wood’s Edmund is a presence. This is a villain who thoroughly enjoys his villainy.

As he confides the schemes he has concocted to manipulate his way to power, Edmund is like a conjurer who wants the audience to see the magic and how it is done. The brio Wood brings to the role makes it easy to picture him playing not just other Shakespearean bad guys, such as Richard III, but also a heroic figure like Henry V.

Monstrous though his deeds are, we miss Edmund when he is offstage, and that fact in itself may speak volumes about the shortcomings of Shakespeare & Company’s “King Lear.” This is not supposed to be Edmund’s play.





KING LEAR

Play by William Shakespeare. Directed by Nicole Ricciardi. Presented by Shakespeare & Company. At the New Spruce Theatre, Lenox, through Aug. 28. Tickets $37-$77. 413-637-3353, www.shakespeare.org

