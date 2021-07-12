This week’s TV: What’s been canceled, welcome to Schmigadoon, and sharks, sharks, sharks

A lot of readers have been wondering about whether their favorite network series have been renewed. So it’s time to let you know which shows have and haven’t made the cut — information that usually has nothing to do with quality and everything to do with ratings. I grieve one canceled series, CBS’s “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins, which had a great ensemble feel to it. Are there network shows you’re sad to see leave?

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers July 12-18.

CBS

Renewed: “B Positive,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (on Paramount+), “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team” (moving to Paramount+), “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon,” and “United States of Al”

Canceled: “All Rise,” “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Unicorn”

NBC

Renewed: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam,” “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock”

Canceled: “Connecting,” “Debris,” “Manifest,” “Superstore,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Good Girls”

ABC

Renewed: “A Million Little Things,” “Big Sky,” “Black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19”

Canceled: “American Housewife,” “Call Your Mother,” “For Life,” “Mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “Stumptown,” “United We Fall”

FOX

Renewed: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons”

Canceled: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “The Moodys,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son”

THE CW

Renewed: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker”

Canceled: “Black Lightning,” “Bulletproof,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Schmigadoon!” is a parody of old-fashioned Broadway musicals, which the title makes pretty clear. But it’s also in love with the form, and it’s filled with big, bold songs and choreography. The six-episode series, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip who get stuck in a town that’s a 1940s musical. The catch: They can’t leave until they find “true love.” The cast includes Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, and Martin Short.

2. No hero, this “Dr. Death.” His patients went under the knife for routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. Based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the podcast about him, this eight-episode miniseries, premiering Thursday on Peacock, follows the Texas neurosurgeon as two fellow physicians set out to stop him. The cast also includes Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, and Grace Gummer.

Paul McCartney sits down with producer Rick Rubin for the Hulu docuseries "McCartney 3, 2, 1." Courtesy of Hulu/HULU

3. Paul McCartney has been on every talk show and podcast, but perhaps he has new things to add? I’m willing to listen to what the man has to say. Maybe we’ll be amazed. “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” a six-part docuseries premiering Friday on Hulu, features the former Beatle in intimate conversation with super producer Rick Rubin.

4. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., the Emmy nominations will be announced at Emmys.com. This year, a lot of the Television Academy’s automatic go-to nominees will not be eligible, because of pandemic-based delays in production. There will be no “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” no “Killing Eve,” no “Stranger Things,” no “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” shows voters unthinkingly use to fill out the categories. And there will be no “Succession” or “Schitt’s Creek,” last year’s deserving big winners. So expect a lot of new titles and names, including “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks.” Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones will be announcing the nominees.

5. On Monday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes.” It’s a six-episode, half-hour documentary series about Ronan Farrow’s interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators, and other sources for his Harvey Weinstein investigation “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.” The documentary series debuts with two back-to-back episodes.

Harriet Walter in Showtime's "The End." Mark Taylor/Mark Taylor/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

6. Showtime is importing a 10-episode British-Australian comedy called “The End,” premiering Sunday at 8 p.m. The always great Harriet Walter (“Succession”) and Frances O’Connor (“Mansfield Park”) star as a mother and daughter. The mother is suicidal, and the daughter works in a hospice, so death is a big topic here. The series got mixed reviews when it premiered in the U.K. last year.

7. If you’re looking for a suspenseful British miniseries . . . Wait. Of course you are. “The Beast Must Die,” which premieres on AMC after a week exclusively on AMC+, is a good-enough revenge story starring Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris. She’s the mother of a boy killed in an unsolved hit-and-run, he’s the guy she believes was driving the car. The six-episode run begins Monday at 10 p.m.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Never Have I Ever” The sweet coming-of-age series returns for season 2. Netflix, Thursday

“Frontline: The Power of the Fed” A look into how the Federal Reserve’s policies fuel inequality. GBH 2, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

“Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass return, this time to the American Old West. TBS, Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.

“The North Water” A five-episode miniseries based on Ian McGuire’s novel, starring Colin Farrell, Jack O’Connell, and Stephen Graham. AMC+, Thursday

“American Horror Stories” A spin-off of “American Horror Story” with a different story in each of the seven episodes. Hulu, Thursday

A Great White roams the waters of New Zealand. Jeff Kurr/Discovery

SHARK WEEK SPECIAL

Here is a handy list of the highlights of the annual TV festival on Discovery and Discovery+.

MONDAY

“Air Jaws: Going for Gold” The Air Jaws team returns to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. 8 p.m., Discovery

“Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash” Looking into rumors that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters. 9 p.m., Discovery

”Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek” Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to come face to face with an apex predator. 10 p.m., Discovery

TUESDAY

“Fin” Eli Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers, and activists explore the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. Discovery+

“Mothersharker” A team of scientists deploys new technology to find out where tiger sharks give birth. 8 p.m., Discovery

“Brad Paisley’s Shark Country” Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to see how sound — including country music — can attract or repel sharks. 9 p.m., Discovery

“The Spawn of El Diablo” Has mega-shark El Diablo returned to South Africa? 10 p.m., Discovery

WEDNESDAY

“Mechashark” Researchers build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great whites. 8 p.m., Discovery

“The Real Sharknado” Ian Ziering and Tara Reid look into whether a real sharknado could actually happen. 9 p.m., Discovery

“Return to the Lair of the Great White” Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they once unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white, to see if they can learn more. 10 p.m., Discovery

THURSDAY

“Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week” She heads to Turks and Caicos to explore the world of shark skin. 8 p.m., Discovery

“Sharkadelic Summer 2” Snoop Dogg wonders if America is once again the “sharkiest.” 9 p.m., Discovery

“Mega Jaws of Bird Island” A team will search and tag the last female South African great white mature enough to carry on the species. 10 p.m., Discovery

FRIDAY

“Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising” In Alaska, New York, and North Carolina, scientists have discovered sharks that have developed deadly ninja skills. 8 p.m., Discovery

“Monster Sharks of Andros Island” A team of shark researchers travel to the Bahamas to determine if it’s a new Great Hammerhead hotspot. 9 p.m., Discovery

“Mystery of the Black Demon Shark” In Mexico, legends swirl around El Demonio Negro, a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists for generations. 10 p.m., Discovery

SATURDAY

“Shark Week: Best in Show” Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year including viral videos, news stories, and the latest in cutting-edge shark science. 9 p.m., Discovery

“I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021” Survivors recount shark attacks. 10 p.m., Discovery

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The White Lotus” Mike White’s six-episode comedy-drama follows guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. HBO

“Gossip Girl” Spotted: A reboot that didn’t need to be made. HBO Max

“The Beast Must Die” Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star in this six-part British thriller about a mother avenging the death of her son. AMC, AMC+

“Physical” Rose Byrne’s dark and compelling series is set during the aerobics craze of the 1980s. Apple TV+

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” A inventive satire about sitcoms and sexism starring a charming Annie Murphy. AMC, AMC+





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.