Which shows will return and which ones will not

A lot of readers have been wondering about whether their favorite network series have been renewed. So it’s time to let you know which shows have and haven’t made the cut — information that usually has nothing to do with quality and everything to do with ratings. I grieve one canceled series, CBS’s “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins, which had a great ensemble feel to it. Are there network shows you’re sad to see leave?

CBS

Renewed: “B Positive,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (on Paramount+), “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team” (moving to Paramount+), “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon,” and “United States of Al”