Which shows will return and which ones will not

A lot of readers have been wondering about whether their favorite network series have been renewed. So it’s time to let you know which shows have and haven’t made the cut — information that usually has nothing to do with quality and everything to do with ratings. I grieve one canceled series, CBS’s “The Unicorn” with Walton Goggins, which had a great ensemble feel to it. Are there network shows you’re sad to see leave?
CBS
Renewed: “B Positive,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (on Paramount+), “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team” (moving to Paramount+), “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon,” and “United States of Al”
Canceled: “All Rise,” “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Unicorn”
NBC
Renewed: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam,” “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock”
Canceled: “Connecting,” “Debris,” “Manifest,” “Superstore,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Good Girls”
ABC
Renewed: “A Million Little Things,” “Big Sky,” “Black-ish,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19”
Canceled: “American Housewife,” “Call Your Mother,” “For Life,” “Mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “Stumptown,” “United We Fall”
FOX
Renewed: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons”
Canceled: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “The Moodys,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son”
THE CW
Renewed: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker”
Canceled: “Black Lightning,” “Bulletproof,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster”
