EU delays push for digital levy to focus on global tax deal

Taxation is a hot topic in Europe with officials in Berlin and Paris taking aim at complicated structures used by multinationals, many of them American, that allow them to reduce their effective tax rates. A global deal may help governments capture more tax from sales in their countries.

The United States has lobbied against the levy on digital sales that was likely to hit Silicon Valley giants’ business in Europe. The EU had pledged to introduce a levy if there was no progress on a sweeping effort to tax corporations more uniformly. Such a pact now seems more likely after the Group of 20 endorsed the principles of a global tax agreement.

The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a controversial digital levy to focus on a negotiation over a broader minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies.

EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said he’d already told US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen “of our decision to put on hold the proposal of the commission of a digital levy.” Delaying the EU plan will “allow us to be concentrated working hand in hand to achieve the last mile of this historical agreement.”

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s technology chief, insisted that the EU would return to the digital levy plan in October after the final outcome of the global pact is clear. The levy has a different focus from corporate taxation and intends to take a cut of company revenue and not profit, she said.

“We will keep working on it, it has been a project in the pipeline for quite some time,” she told an online event organized by the Washington Post. “It is really important to make sure that they remain two different things.”

Yellen, who met with EU officials in Brussels on Monday, had warned Sunday against “taxes that are discriminatory against US firms.” She declined to comment specifically on the EU move before her meetings.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, had already delayed the rollout of the plan amid pressure to withdraw it or show that it’s compatible with the global effort on how and where to tax the profits of multinational companies.

Over the weekend, G-20 nations agreed on the outlines of a global corporate tax agreement. The deal is designed to stop major corporations from moving to low-tax jurisdictions and to establish a fairer system for distributing the taxation rights on multinationals, based on where they operate instead of where they are headquartered.

The latter component also includes an agreement to end so-called digital services taxes that several European countries have implemented to target the revenues of large tech companies like Facebook and Google.

The tax agreement doesn’t have the backing of all EU nations, with Ireland, Hungary, and Estonia so far refusing to back it. Ireland, which has one of the EU’s lowest corporate tax rates, is the European base for many US tech giants, including Apple, Facebook, and Google.

Yellen was set to meet with the euro-area finance ministers collectively Monday, and was also set to have separate meetings with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, among others.

Yellen made a new push in Brussels to repair US ties with the EU, urging members of the bloc to help confront China and Russia.

In her first visit as Treasury chief to the European capital, Yellen hearkened back to the partnership and ’'rules-based international order’' constructed after World War II — before calling out three countries she said imperiled that order.

’'Together, we need to counter threats to the principles of openness, fair competition, transparency, and accountability,’' Yellen said in remarks she was scheduled to deliver to EU finance ministers.

’'These challenges include China’s unfair economic practices, malign behavior, and human rights abuses; the Lukashenka regime’s ongoing abuses in Belarus; and Russia’s continued and growing malign behavior,’' she said in some of her most pointed criticisms to date of Moscow and Beijing.

The remarks underscore the intentions of President Biden to mend trans-Atlantic bonds that were severely strained under Donald Trump. The former president confronted China aggressively on economic issues, but also escalated trade conflicts with the EU and placed little stress on human rights. The United States is calling for more cooperation with the EU on economic, tax, and climate issues.