Measure involving commission pay dropped from state budget

A proposal to significantly reduce the legal liabilities for many retailers who pay workers with commissions was dropped amid the final House-Senate negotiations over the new state budget. The Senate had approved a measure in its budget plan to limit what retailers would owe if they were found to be violating state wage rules for people who earn commissions, in reaction to a Supreme Judicial Court ruling in 2019 against mattress seller Sleepy’s. Many salespeople had been receiving overtime and Sunday premium pay from advances on future commissions. But the SJC ruled that employers could not use commissions to cover these kinds of extra pay, sparking more than 100 lawsuits against car dealers, furniture sellers, and other retailers that use commissions. Most defendants have settled already, partly because they could be forced to pay triple damages if they lose in a trial. The Senate measure would have limited this potential expense to the amount of back pay owed, if retailers prove they relied on guidance from state officials that led them to believe they were handling payroll correctly before the SJC decision. But negotiators for the House and Senate decided not to include the retailer-friendly rider in the final budget legislation. — JON CHESTO

Liberty Mutual to buy Ohio company

Boston insurance giant Liberty Mutual has inked a deal to buy State Auto Group, an auto and home insurer based in Columbus, Ohio, to expand Liberty’s position in personal and small business insurance lines. Liberty Mutual is paying $52 per share to buy out the publicly held shares in State Auto Financial, or nearly $1 billion, and the members of State Auto’s mutual affiliate will become Liberty Mutual members. Liberty Mutual will add about $2.3 billion in premium and State Auto’s distribution network across 33 states with the acquisition, and State Auto’s 2,000 employees will join Liberty Mutual’s 45,000, after the deal is completed as planned in 2022. — JON CHESTO

Nordstrom to get exclusive rights to Topshop in North America

Nordstrom says it’s acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos as the department store chain aims to attract more customers in their 20s. The brands— Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT— were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020. The financial terms weren’t disclosed. As part of the agreement, announced Monday, Asos will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands. But Nordstrom will now have the exclusive retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America, including Canada, and own a minority stake globally. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Weber files for an IPO

Weber Inc., the maker of barbecue grills that can run to several thousands of dollars, filed for a US initial public offering. The Palatine, Ill.-based company put down a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder that is likely to change, according to its Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Weber could seek a valuation of $4 billion to $6 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Weber’s IPO paperwork comes after rival Traeger Inc. filed last week to go public, also on the New York Stock Exchange. As people have been spending more time at home during the pandemic, sales of home goods have soared — even big ticket items like Weber’s grills, which can cost almost $4,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Ryanair to hire 2,000 pilots

Ryanair is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, adding 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic. Europe’s biggest discount carrier needs pilots to fly its new Boeing Co. 737 Max jets, which it began taking last month, Ryanair said Monday. The carrier will start training new hires this year, aiming to have crews ready for next summer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Microsoft to acquire maker of security software

Microsoft said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks. The company announced the deal Monday on its website and didn’t disclose terms. Bloomberg on Sunday reported the purchase, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft is paying more than $500 million in cash for the company, said one of the people, who declined to be named discussing confidential matters. San Francisco-based RiskIQ makes cloud software for detecting security threats, helping clients understand where and how they can be attacked on complex webs of corporate networks and devices. Its customers include Facebook Inc., BMW, American Express, and the US Postal Service, according to the company’s website. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Big banks set aside big reserves during the pandemic that they didn’t need

The worst fears about how the pandemic would affect US consumer credit quality never materialized, and that could mean a $1 billion windfall split among three of the nation’s biggest banks. That’s analysts’ estimate for how much the lenders — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo — will report in reserve releases when they announce second-quarter results this week. It’s another sign the industry is returning to normal reserve levels after the six largest US banks set aside more than$35 billion to cover anticipated loan losses at the start of the pandemic in 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Founding family of Daily Mail may take it private

The founding family of Britain’s Daily Mail is considering making a bid worth 810 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to bring the parent company behind the country’s biggest-selling newspaper back into private hands after 90 years on the stock market. The newspaper and other publications are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust, which has been listed on the London stock market since 1932. Jonathan Harmsworth, known as Lord Rothermere and the great-grandson of the newspaper’s founder, is already the firm’s controlling shareholder through his family trust. The aristocrat is mulling a bid to take the company private on the condition that it sells off its insurance business and a stake in online car seller Cazoo. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AirFrance-KLM in the market for 160 new planes

Air France-KLM has begun negotiations with Boeing and Airbus on what could be the group’s biggest-ever aircraft order as it seeks to expand low-cost operations and renew part of its main Dutch fleet. The 160 single-aisle planes would be destined for the Transavia discount division and European operations at KLM, a spokesman said Monday. The brands currently operate only Boeing jets on short- and mid-range routes. The contest will pit Boeing’s resurgent 737 Max against Airbus’s A320neo-series narrow-bodies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS