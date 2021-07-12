These are the businesses approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants in Mass.

Massachusetts businesses received $993 million, more than all but five other states in the country . A total of 2,556 businesses here were awarded grants, out of some 6,867 applicants, and the average award was $388,000, the highest in the country.

The Small Business Administration on Friday released a database disclosing the recipients of Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

In Massachusetts, grants were awarded to a handful of large restaurant and catering groups that received $10 million apiece, to individual food stand operators who received less than $2,000.

Here’s a searchable database by name or by town.

