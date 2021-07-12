fb-pixel Skip to main content

These are the businesses approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants in Mass.

By Janelle Nanos Globe Staff,Updated July 12, 2021, 56 minutes ago
An employee of the Thinking Cup on Newbury Street sets up seating in the front of the coffee shop in June 2020. The local chain was approved for more than $2 million in grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

The Small Business Administration on Friday released a database disclosing the recipients of Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

Massachusetts businesses received $993 million, more than all but five other states in the country. A total of 2,556 businesses here were awarded grants, out of some 6,867 applicants, and the average award was $388,000, the highest in the country.

In Massachusetts, grants were awarded to a handful of large restaurant and catering groups that received $10 million apiece, to individual food stand operators who received less than $2,000.

Here’s a searchable database by name or by town.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.

