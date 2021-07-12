Art inspired by nature, and a celebration of nurses

The Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester has opened “Homeport,” a special exhibition featuring lithographs, dry point drawings, and watercolors by the late Stow Wengenroth, along with drawings by contemporary artist Adin Murray. “The works of Wengenroth and Murray in their detail and intricacy attest to the experience of place, a love of drawing and desire to observe nature with complete reverence,” said museum director Oliver Barker. The exhibit will run through the end of the year at 27 Pleasant St. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors, students, and Cape Ann residents; and free for children under 18. Go to capeannmuseum.org to secure tickets in advance.

Greater Lawrence Technical School announced the completion of a student-built duplex. The project was completed in collaboration with Andover Community Trust, a local nonprofit that advocates for and develops affordable homes for local families. “The off-campus house project provides a real work experience for students and has a positive impact on the local communities,” said carpentry instructor Peter Magee. More than 100 students worked on the project.

WEST

The Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington is hosting a new art exhibition titled “Three Views of a Secret.” The exhibit features three local artists and their nature-inspired paintings and sculptures. Arlington resident Dan Cianfarini works in watercolor, focusing on representational landscapes with architectural and other manmade elements. Bill Cohn is a Lexington-based artist who works with ceramic and sculpture to create works that fit his “industrial/organic” theme. Finally, Gwen Chasan is an Arlington artist who paints with watercolor and acrylic to create works that bridge expressionism and realism. An opening reception takes place July 24 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 17 Mill Lane; the exhibit runs through Nov. 6. The exhibit is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested.

More Than Words, a youth-run bookstore in Waltham, has reopened after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic. Founded in 2004, the nonprofit employs and supports 300 youths who are in foster care, court-involved, homeless, or out of school. The store at 56 Felton St. sells new and used books and gift items. For more information, visit mtwyouth.org.

SOUTH

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton recently celebrated the graduation of its latest practical nurse program class. The 36 students in attendance were addressed by Program Director Lynne Sullivan, who is retiring after this school year. “Our Practical Nurse Program graduates have shown a great deal of resiliency and determination to get to where they are, and we are proud of each and every one of them and congratulate them on their graduation,” Sullivan said.

Tommy Scully, a 14-year-old Boy Scout from Norwell, has undertaken the task of making Norwell Town Green fully accessible for his Eagle Scout Project. The project will involve installing a wide pathway to allow visitors with disabilities that impact their mobility to access the park. Tommy is collaborating with both the Council on Aging and the Americans with Disabilities Committee for their professional input on the effort.

