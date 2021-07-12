Boston man, 50, killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-90

A 50-year-old Boston man was found dead on Interstate 90 in Boston Monday afternoon after he was apparently struck by multiple vehicles, State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian down on the eastbound side of the highway at the Exit 135 ramp around 12:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement. When they arrived, troopers found the man, whose name was not released, lying dead on the road.

State Police believe the man was struck by “multiple unknown vehicles” whose drivers were “likely not aware” they had struck a person, the statement said. One of the vehicles involved in the accident has been identified and the driver is cooperating with police. State Police are “not seeking anyone at this time.”