Boston suffers violent weekend with 10 people shot

City Councilor at Large Annissa Essaibi George, who is a candidate for mayor, reacted to the cluster of shootings on Twitter Monday.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have arrested one man — and recovered an alleged illegal firearm — just hours after one of the shootings.

Boston police are investigating 10 shootings that took place over the weekend, one of the largest clusters of shootings in the city in recent months.

“We need to invest in both tackling the root causes of gun violence and public safety measures,’' she wrote. “We can and should do both.”

While other cities across the US have seen an increase in street violence, major crimes in Boston were down by 17 percent during the first six months of the year, the Globe reported last week.

Through July 4, the city has had 19 homicides versus 27 slayings for the same period last year, according to police statistics. This year’s number of killings was also less than Boston’s five-year average of 33 during the time period.

There were also 32 fewer shootings — 123 last year versus 91 this year, according to the department.

The 10th victim this weekend was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Smith Street in the city’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made in that shooting. However, police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place around 11:30 a.m. in Dorchester.

Boma Howell, who is also known as Boma Collins, is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday on multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal gun possession charges, police said.

Howell was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in connection with the mid-morning shooting on Delano Street that left one man wounded with a non-life threatening injury. Police said they also recovered a partially loaded snub-nosed revolver that was allegedly used in the shooting.

A motive for the Delano Street incident was not immediately available, according to police.

Also on Saturday, four men were wounded in a single shooting incident near 34 Cameron St. in Dorchester. Officers on the scene applied tourniquets to two of the victims, “possibly saving their lives,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot near 360 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain. He was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

On Friday, just before 9:30 p.m., a woman was shot near 571 Dudley St. in Dorchester. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound. A short time later, two men showed up at a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a police spokesman.

Their injuries were also not life-threatening. Neither man would share information about where they were shot, McNulty said.

