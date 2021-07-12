Charts: It’s been the third wettest July ever recorded, and the month is only half over

The only years that July has been wetter were 1921 and 1938, when 11.69 inches and 9.45 inches fell, respectively in the month. Records go back to 1872.

As of Monday, it was already the third wettest July ever recorded in Boston, according to the National Weather Service. With the help of Tropical Storm Elsa’s dramatic drenching at the end of last week, 8.89 inches of rain had been recorded at Boston Logan International Airport shortly before noon Monday.

June broke records because it was so hot. Now July has turned out to be cool and unusually wet -- something that will come as no surprise to Massachusetts residents who have seen an unending series of sprinkles, showers, and dramatic downpours in recent days.

And don’t forget: the month isn’t even half over yet.

What’s a normal rainfall for July? The 30-year average for the month of July is 3.23 inches. So we’re way ahead of normal already.

Here’s another measure of how rainy it’s been: It’s rained every day of this month. Friday, when Elsa swept through the region, saw 2.04 inches fall in Boston, the biggest total of the month. The smallest amount was a “trace” amount on July 5, meaning there was some precipitation but it was too small to be measured.

“We just kind of locked into this pattern where it’s conducive to rain,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson. “Each individual day is not record breaking by any means. This is just kind of a prolonged weather pattern.”

Here’s how this July is getting off to a strong start rain-wise, compared with other Julys in the past 10 years.









Simpson said there’s more rain ahead. “There could be showers any day for the next four days,” he said. “The wet pattern continues through this workweek.”

The rainy, cooler weather comes after June closed on a blazing hot note, with the temperature reaching 100 degrees in Boston on June 30, and the month breaking the record for average monthly temperature.

As climate change progresses, heavy rainfall events are on the rise in Massachusetts and across the region.

According to the U.S. National Climate Assessment, between 1958 and 2010 the Northeast saw more than a 70% increase in rainfall from very heavy events. With more climate change, it is expected that these heavy rainfall events will increase more, bringing a greater risk of flooding, according to research by the University of Massachusetts.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.