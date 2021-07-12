CholeraMap: Using NASA satellite data to help warn people when their water is unsafe

Cholera, an infectious bacterial disease often contracted through contaminated water, is a major threat to public health, particularly in developing countries in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The bacteria can kill within hours if it’s left untreated, and causes severe vomiting and diarrhea.

There are up to four million cases of cholera annually around the world, causing about 140,000 deaths, according to estimates by researchers at the World Health Organization .

Dr. Ali Shafqat Akanda, an engineer whose expertise is in the intersections of water security, climate change, and global health, recently helped a team of researchers at various universities in the U.S. to develop CholeraMap. The app creates early-warning risk maps based on environmental conditions obtained from NASA satellite observations. The risks are then communicated to users.

Akanda also teaches civil and environmental engineering at the University of Rhode Island.

The color-coded CholeraMap app with information in Bangla. It can easily be translated into other languages. Ali Shafqat Akanda

Q: How are people alerted in these regions of unsafe water now?

Akanda: It was really a top-down approach. It was very centralized, and the alerts wouldn’t always reach everyone. There are some regional health departments, and they are really only alerting the public after events (like before and after monsoons). But cholera risk can be heightened with season changes, and that’s not being alerted to the public. These types of early warning systems [like CholeraMap] have been very limited and very localized, and only occur when things reach a crisis level.

In Bangladesh, people have been dealing with cholera for years, but in other regions, like parts of Africa, the people there are just starting to see a spike in cases in the last few decades and it is getting worse.

Q: How does CholeraMap work?

Akanda: The app displays color-coded maps where the cholera “hotspots” are located based on observations from satellites, such as environmental data like water scarcity, warming temperatures, monsoons, storms and rainfall. The hotspots are categorized as low, medium, or high risk. Then there will be a list of recommendations on how to stay safe by risk level, such as boiling water, no swimming or fishing, and not rinsing fruits or vegetables with the water.

Q: Why did you first implement this project in Bangladesh?

Akanda: I grew up in Bangladesh and still go back once a year. My family grew up in a region that was prone to cholera and I also had it after going back in 2016 when I ate some fruits from a street vendor. Those fruits were not washed properly, and showed me that the issue is still very present.

Q: How did you do work with the region’s existing infrastructure?

Akanda: The people in these villages are vulnerable because they don’t have access to clean drinking water or the knowledge on how to avoid it. But, while these villages don’t have great infrastructure, most people have cell phones and access to data.

We collaborated with the International Centre for Diarrhoel Disease Research to identify 1,500 people to participate in a trial. We didn’t have to provide any smartphones because they already had them, and the app was developed in Bangla.

Q: With whom did you work on the project?

Akanda: The project was funded by Resources for the Future, a non-profit based in Washington, D.C. A team at URI helped me by spearheading the development of the app (which included doctoral student Farah Nusrat; Abdeltawab Hendawi, a computer science professor; and Abdullah Islam, a computer science doctoral student). The lead investigator on the project is Sonia Aziz, associate professor of economics at Moravian College in Pennsylvania and other researchers include Emily Pakhtigian, assistant professor of public policy at Pennsylvania State University; and Kevin Boyle, a professor of agricultural and applied economics at Virginia Tech University.

Q: What challenges are you facing in future development?

Akanda: We’re still just starting to pilot this app. We are testing it over the next year with users in southeastern Bangladesh and we hope to come back with feedback regarding any challenges regarding technology, if the app is user-friendly, outreach, and just any issues related to working in a developing country.

Q: Do you plan on expanding CholeraMap?

Akanda: It’s very scalable. I’d like to bring the app to Sub-Saharan Africa, which can be used to track cholera, but could also potentially be used as early warnings for similar diseases or other water quality issues.

Just think: what if we had an app like this to alert the public in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic? It would have helped the public understand high-risk regions, but also list recommendations on how to protect themselves.

