COVID-19 cases reported in Provincetown

Morse added a list of bullet points to “keep in mind” as the town responds to the positive cases.

“We are aware of a handful of positive COVID cases being reported over the last few days among folks who have spent time in Provincetown,” Morse wrote Monday. “We are in touch with the Health Department and Outer Cape Health Services and are closely monitoring the data.”

Among those points was that the vaccines work and that nearly all the Outer Cape town’s year-round and part-time residents are fully vaccinated. But Morse also included warnings about so-called “breakthrough” infections among people who test positive post-vaccination, as well as the menacing Delta variant.

“A number of cases being reported are breakthrough cases, that is, testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated,” Morse wrote. “When vaccinated, the symptoms are less severe and much more manageable.”

Regarding Delta, the town manager said the “Delta variant now accounts for more than half of the new coronavirus cases in the United States —52%. Almost all of the new cases nationally — 99.7% —are among people who have not been vaccinated.”

Morse said town officials never expected COVID-19 to completely vanish.

“We have to do our best to manage it,” Morse wrote. “Vaccinations, better treatment, and more research since last year have put us in a better position to do just that. As always, we encourage people to make decisions that feel right for them. We have a lot of visitors in Town, and given the volume, it’s inevitable that cases will continue to pop up over the summer.”

He said the town will keep residents in the loop going forward.

“We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” Morse wrote.

