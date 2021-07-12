Police shoot Everett man wielding sword after standoff, DA says

A SWAT team was also called to the scene.

Police responded to an apartment building on Buckman Street shortly after midnight and found a man who lived there barricaded inside, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

Everett police shot a 45-year-old city man as he allegedly advanced on them while wielding a sword, bringing a violent end to a standoff that unfolded just after midnight when the suspect initially barricaded himself in his apartment, officials said.

The standoff escalated after the man left the apartment holding a sword and began approaching police, the statement said.

“Officers deployed less than lethal force, in the form of a sponge round, that was ineffective,” the statement said. “An Everett Police Officer subsequently shot the suspect. First aid was administered on scene and the man was transported to a Boston hospital where he is expected to survive. One Everett Officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution. This is an open and ongoing investigation.”

Sponge rounds are less-than-lethal rounds of ammunition meant to temporarily incapacitate someone.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the suspect by name or say what charges he’s facing.

