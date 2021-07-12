Flash flood watch for Mass. and RI as more rain expected Monday

Heavy rains are expected to continue throughout Monday and flash flood watches are in effect for most of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The National Weather Service issued the flash flood watches warnings early Monday following drenching rains last Friday from Tropical Storm Elsa. Cape Cod and the Islands are the only areas not under a flood watch.
“Heavy rain/flash flood threat continues this morning with greatest risk in northern MA including Boston. Threat diminishes this afternoon,’' forecasters wrote Monday morning. “Given saturated ground from recent rains along with many rivers and streams experiencing minor flooding recently, threshold is very low for renewed flooding.”
Heavy rainfall expected across much of southern New England into this afternoon. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect. Anywhere from 1-2" is anticipated with the highest amounts along the NH/MA border. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/n5BiLzZZxO— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 12, 2021
The weather service said flood monitoring systems spotted minor flooding in Providence and Cranston early Monday.
[4:40 am] CREST Unit Flow model indicating minor street/highway flooding occurring in the Greater #Providence & Cranston area. #RIwx pic.twitter.com/e8a9P4bbhE— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 12, 2021
The rainy weather will fade by Tuesday and temperatures will be below summer averages until Wednesday.
“Should start getting back into the summer heat and humidity on Wednesday,’' forecasters wrote. “Highs range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.”
