Flash flood watch for Mass. and RI as more rain expected Monday

Heavy rains are expected to continue throughout Monday and flash flood watches are in effect for most of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service issued the flash flood watches warnings early Monday following drenching rains last Friday from Tropical Storm Elsa. Cape Cod and the Islands are the only areas not under a flood watch.

“Heavy rain/flash flood threat continues this morning with greatest risk in northern MA including Boston. Threat diminishes this afternoon,’' forecasters wrote Monday morning. “Given saturated ground from recent rains along with many rivers and streams experiencing minor flooding recently, threshold is very low for renewed flooding.”