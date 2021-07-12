Fourth suspect charged in July 4 Worcester lifeguard stabbing

A fourth suspect has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old Worcester lifeguard on Independence Day, officials said Monday.

Pedro Felix Camacho, 21, of Worcester, was arrested over the weekend and ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Worcester District Court on a charge of armed assault to murder, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Camacho is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.