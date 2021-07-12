Fourth suspect charged in July 4 Worcester lifeguard stabbing

A fourth suspect has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old Worcester lifeguard on Independence Day, officials said Monday.
Pedro Felix Camacho, 21, of Worcester, was arrested over the weekend and ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Worcester District Court on a charge of armed assault to murder, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Camacho is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.
Two other suspects in the attack, Celestine Bigirimana, 22, and Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, both of Worcester, were arraigned last week on charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, officials said. They are scheduled to face dangerousness hearings Tuesday.
Advertisement
A juvenile suspect, who was not identified due to their age, was also charged in the stabbing, officials said.
The charges come after a teenage lifeguard on duty at Bell Pond last week was reportedly beaten and stabbed by a group of people, officials said. The lifeguard was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the attack.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.