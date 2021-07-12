Maine nearly triples its number of monitoring devices since fatal shark attack last year

“We went from 11 receivers in 2020 to 32 this year,” Nichols said in an email. “They were deployed between mid-May and late June.”

The acoustic monitoring devices, also known as receivers, can detect shark activity by recording the signals from transmitters on tagged sharks. The receivers don’t serve as a warning system, but they do provide important data for researchers, according to Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Almost a year after recording its first fatal shark attack, the state of Maine has nearly tripled the number of shark monitoring devices in the waters off its coast.

Advertisement

Nichols said the receivers are as far south as York and as far north as the Boothbay Harbor region.

“Our array focuses predominantly on coastal areas where there’s high beach recreation,” he said.

It was in the waters off Bailey Island that Maine’s first known fatal shark attack occurred on July 27, 2020. Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old seasonal resident of Harpswell, Maine, had jumped into water at the edge of Mackerel Cove and was swimming about 15 yards away from the shore when she was suddenly bitten by a great white shark. It was the first recorded fatal shark attack in Maine and the third to occur in New England since 1936, officials said.

Nichols said the data collected by the receivers off the coast of Maine will be retrieved later this summer and again in the late fall.

“It will then be shared with the New England White Shark Research Consortium, which will incorporate it into its ongoing research,” he said.

The New England White Shark Research Consortium is made up of more than a dozen organizations and state agencies, including the Atlantic Shark Institute, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

Advertisement

According to the Maine Department of Marine Resources website, the 11 receivers that were placed between Wells and Popham Beach State Park last year detected 16 sharks (14 white sharks, one blue shark, and one sand tiger shark). The largest one was a 15-foot female white shark named “Gillie” that was tagged in 2015, and the smallest was a 4 1/2-foot female white shark that was tagged in 2017.

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.