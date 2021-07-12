Man accused of attacking woman in East Boston held without bail

Korey David, 21, of East Boston, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court on charges of kidnapping, assault and battery, and witness intimidation linked to an incident on July 7, the statement said.

A man who is already facing multiple child rape charges was held without bail Monday after he allegedly grabbed a woman and tried to drag her away in East Boston last week, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

The woman was walking to work under the Callahan Tunnel approach road at 4 a.m. when David allegedly grabbed her by the waist, pulled her away, and told her to “Come with me,” Assistant District Attorney Bader Abu-Eid said at the arraignment, according to the statement.

David “forcibly prevented” the woman from calling for help on her cellphone, then fled the scene once another man approached them, Abu-Eid said.

Police found video footage that showed the suspect wearing what appeared to be a GPS monitoring bracelet while in the area of the incident, according to the statement. Prosecutors said they obtained the bracelet’s data, which allegedly placed David at the scene of the attack.

David also faces multiple charges of rape of a child from a pending Middlesex Superior Court case, the statement said. He had been held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute, but was released on GPS monitoring in February with orders to stay under house arrest.

He was granted permission from the court to move to East Boston from Lowell in May. The new address was yards away from where he allegedly attacked the woman on July 7, the statement said.

On Friday, David was arrested for violating his house arrest when Boston police detectives allegedly saw him walk outside his East Boston residence while wearing a shirt that was similar to one worn by the suspect in the surveillance video of the attack, according to the statement.

“This individual is accused of preying on and attacking a woman walking to work alone in the early morning hours,” Rollins said in the statement. “This individual will be removed from our community because he has made very clear he cannot comport with the public safety requirements and conditions the Court imposed.”

Support is available to sexual assault survivors at www.janedoe.org/find_help/search, the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center’s 24-hour hotline at 800-841-8371, and The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.