Mass. man seriously injured after rolling ATV on New Hampshire trail

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was seriously injured Sunday after rolling an All Terrain Vehicle down a hill in New Hampshire’s secluded Jericho Mountain State Park, fish and game officials said.
Kurt Person Jr., of Upton, Mass., was riding a “borrowed” ATV down a steep turn on Bob’s Way Trail towards Brook Road at around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit a rock and rolled over, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
Person Jr. was wearing a helmet and eye protection when he crashed the vehicle which officials said “certainly saved him from far more serious injuries,” the statement said.
The group Person Jr. was riding with immediately aided him after the crash and drove him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H. in a Utility Terrain Vehicle. On their way to the hospital, the group encountered a conservation officer patrolling the area on an ATV and informed him of the accident.
The crash is still under investigation by fish and game officials.
