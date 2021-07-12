Mass. man seriously injured after rolling ATV on New Hampshire trail

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was seriously injured Sunday after rolling an All Terrain Vehicle down a hill in New Hampshire’s secluded Jericho Mountain State Park, fish and game officials said.

Kurt Person Jr., of Upton, Mass., was riding a “borrowed” ATV down a steep turn on Bob’s Way Trail towards Brook Road at around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit a rock and rolled over, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Person Jr. was wearing a helmet and eye protection when he crashed the vehicle which officials said “certainly saved him from far more serious injuries,” the statement said.