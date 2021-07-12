Milton man, 21, held without bail in weekend slaying

Myles Omari King, of Milton, was arraigned on a sole count of first-degree murder, and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, according to court records. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented King at arraignment.

A Quincy District Court judge ordered a 21-year-old man held without bail Monday during the suspect’s arraignment for allegedly killing another man over the weekend in Milton, legal filings show.

King allegedly shot Marquis Simmons, 25, to death on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities have said Simmons was riding a moped on Belvoir Road, a small street between Blue Hill Avenue and Blue Hills Parkway, around 6 p.m. and apparently got off the moped before his killer opened fire. Simmons was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Members of Simmons’ family gathered Sunday evening near the spot on Belvoir Road where he was shot. Dozens of candles and several photos of Williams, along with a cross and a small teddy bear, were placed on the sidewalk where his loved ones stood in a circle, some holding umbrellas as light rain fell.

Earlier Sunday, at his mother’s home, relatives of Simmons’ and his longtime girlfriend spoke of their grief.

“He took my baby from me. He didn’t even get a chance to get married. He didn’t have a chance to give me no grandkids,” said his mother, Staci Atkins, according to video broadcast by WHDH-TV. “He was trying to get himself together, so by the time he was 30 he could make moves. He wanted to own property; he wanted to work for himself.”

Simmons’ sister, Trinity James, remembered him as “very goofy, always laughing, never a dull moment,” according to the video.

Advertisement

Auvonnie Dorsett, Simmons’ girlfriend, said he was caring, loving, and loyal.

On Sunday afternoon, a few police officers knocked on doors in the Belvoir Road area, about a half-mile south of Mattapan Square. Some neighbors said they did not know Simmons and were not home when he was shot Saturday, but expressed sympathy for his family.

Globe correspondents Nick Stoico and Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.