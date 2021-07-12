In Monson, a Christmas celebration in July

“Our Santa called me up and said, ‘hey I want to come to the car cruise,’” said owner Michael Moore. His Monson, Mass. farm started out as a Christmas tree farm five years ago and blossomed into a haven for seasonal holiday events, normally held in the winter or fall. He decided just this year to start having weekly car cruises, featuring classic rides from local owners.

His visit, brief but rousing, was to Silver Bell Farm’s weekly car cruise turned first annual Christmas in July celebration.

To the delight of a crowd of eager children, Santa, the chimerical gift giver who hails from the Arctic, descended from his North Pole residence for a rare, out-of-season stop at a Western Massachusetts farm.

A jeep adorned in holiday decorations at the Christmas in July celebration. Courtesy of Michael Moore

So when the farm’s recurring Santa, Wayne Phipps, called up Moore and suggested a special visit, he was sold.

“They were wicked excited to see him,” said Moore, referring to the kids in attendance (though he said some parents were notedly enthusiastic).

A "grinch slushie" served at the the Christmas in July event last weekend. Courtesy of Michael Moore

Santa, of course, was the main attraction of the two-day event. He strutted around the farm grounds adorned in a summer-appropriate iteration of his classic suit for three hours on Sunday.

But there was plenty to do besides wait for the man with the beard. Moore and his crew decked out the grounds in holiday decor. There was Christmas themed face painting and the car show in the morning. And the snacks — green “grinch” slushies, an array of holiday-themed sundaes, and frozen hot chocolate — were perhaps motivation enough for parents to bring their kids.

By Moore’s count, between 700 and 800 people attended over two days — “a major success.” So successful, in fact, that he plans to make the event an annual occurrence.

“Christmas, is a certain short period of time of the year,” he said. “People love it, and people look forward to it. We just gave them a little glimpse of it in July.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.