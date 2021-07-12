Revere Beach 125th anniversary bash postponed one night

The city of Revere confirmed the news in a statement posted to its official wesbite.

The Revere Beach 125th anniversary bash, initially slated for Monday, has been postponed until Tuesday evening, officials said.

The first public beach in America will have to wait one extra night for its 125th birthday party.

“This is an important announcement regarding the 125th Revere Beach Anniversary celebration,” the statement said. “Due to the forecasted weather, the event has been postponed one day to Tuesday, July 13th. As a reminder, DCR will close Revere Beach Boulevard from West St. to Chester Ave. and all streets near the William G. Reinstein Bandstand starting at 7am on Tuesday, July 13.”

August 18 1935 / fromthearchive / Revere beach during a hot afternoon in August. Temperatures this day soared to 90 degrees and people in all manner of dress, casual and formal, took to the beach for a little relief. Seen in the background is the new Ocean Pier constructed in 1911 and the Pier Dancing Pavilion. In its heyday, more than 250,000 bathers would relax along Revere Beach's shores on hot summer days. Globe file photo/The Boston Globe

The celebration, slated to run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday night, will include live tunes and games, according to the city website.

“Join us for a celebration on Revere Beach to commemorate 125 years of the first public beach in America!” the site said, adding that the city’s working with the Revere Beach Partnership and DCR to put on a confab complete with “fireworks, a live band, and games on the sand.”

The city said the best viewing spot for the fireworks display will be between Beach Street and Chester Avenue. And don’t forget your pandemic-era precations, officials advised.

“The City’s Board of Health advises residents to remain vigilant about Covid safety, and urges residents to get vaccinated,” the site said. “There will be a vaccination station at the event for easy access.”

The city also publicized the postponement on its official Facebook page, and the news rankled some.

“Bummer,” one person replied.

“So mad,” said another.

Also Monday, the beach got a Twitter shout-out from US Representative Katherine Clark, a Melrose Democrat whose district includes Revere.

“Happy 125th, #RevereBeach!” tweeted Clark, who’s currently the fourth-ranking House Democrat in the Beltway. Her tweet caught the attention of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, who retweeted the birthday wishes.

The original architect of the beach area back in 1896, Charles Eliot, was motivated to give the public access to natural spaces, said DCR’s park interpreter, Matthew Nash, in July 2016 leading up to that year’s 120th anniversary celebration. Nash said Eliot was determined to create public spaces of beauty in close proximity to metropolitan areas.

Revere Beach was opened by the Metropolitan Park Commission on July 12, 1896, Arrigo said in 2016. In the following years, the beach’s pier brought visitors to a dance hall, café, and ice skating rink.

Soon after the beach’s opening, amusement park attractions began to appear along the beachfront, making a Massachusetts version of Coney Island. Arrigo said the 1920s featured the opening of the Cyclone roller coaster, one of the largest roller coasters in the country.

In 1906, Wonderland Amusement Park opened. Arrigo said the park is believed to have been a possible inspiration for Disneyland.

However, the amusement park era did not last forever at the beach. In 1969, the Cyclone closed after being severely damaged in a fire. Arrigo said the Blizzard of 1978 damaged what was left of the amusement park.

The beach fell into a state of disrepair, the mayor said, but later underwent a major revitalization by both the city and state.

These days the beach’s eye-popping International Sand Sculpting Festival, slated for Aug. 6 - Aug. 8 this year, brings together artists from around the world and throngs of visitors, acccording to the city site.

During the four-day festival in July 2019, 15 sand sculptors had 30 hours to create their pieces, which were later displayed in a fenced portion of the beach. Among the many enthralled visitors that year was Leonard Kimber, a Lynn man in his 60s who snapped photos of the majestic sand sculptures.

“I’d recommend it to anybody. It’s just a great thing to see. The work that these sculptors do is just amazing,” Kimber said at the time.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.