These are the R.I. businesses approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants

PROVIDENCE — The Small Business Administration released a database disclosing the recipients of Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

Rhode Island’s restaurant operators received more than $106 million compared to Massachusetts’s $993 million. A total of 446 Rhode Island businesses received grants out of 1,969 applications. Of the recipients, 129 were located in Providence.

The overall average grant size among all Rhode Island recipients was approximately $283,642. In Rhode Island, Wright’s Farm Corporation in Burrillville, R.I., received the largest grant of nearly $3 million. Kellie’s Café, a British-style eatery in Newport, received the smallest slice of the fund at $1,594.