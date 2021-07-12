The wide-open race for Lincoln town administrator

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it’s kind of refreshing to struggle to find parking in downtown again. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Mea culpa: I heard from readers loud and clear last week that you still want daily COVID-19 updates, so they’re back. Thank you for your feedback. Rhode Island was up to 152,729 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 24 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.4 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,730. There were 30 people in the hospital, and 640,303 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

The hottest race of 2021 in Rhode Island might be for Lincoln town administrator, where six candidates are running in a Sept. 7 special general election to succeed T. Joseph Almond.

Almond had already announced that he wouldn’t seek re-election next year, but his departure happened sooner than expected when he joined Governor Dan McKee’s administration.

Now there are four independents, a Democrat, and a Republican who have qualified to appear on the ballot. Here’s a look at the candidates.

John Barr (D)

The owner of a pest control business, Barr has been active in Rhode Island politics for two decades. He ran for state Senate in 2020, losing to Republican

Thomas Paolino.John Cullen (I)

A businessman and frequent candidate, Cullen ran for state representative as a Republican last year, coming in a third in a tight race for District 46.

Philip Gould (I)

A captain in the Lincoln Police Department, Gould has emerged as the early favorite in the race, although the contest is still viewed as wide open.

Advertisement

Thomas Paolino (R)

Paolino is now in his third term in the state Senate, and he knows how to win close elections. He squeezed out two-point win over Jina Petrarca-Karampetsos in 2016 and then beat Dennis Lavallee 138 votes in 2018. He easily won re-election last year.

John Picozzi (I)

Picozzi has already won a town-wide election because he’s an at-large member of the Lincoln School Committee. In fact, he won more votes in Lincoln 2020 (7,853) than Joe Biden, US Senator Jack Reed, or US Representative David Cicilline.

James Spooner (I)

Spooner just celebrated his 86th birthday. He ran for governor in 2014 as a Moderate, but withdrew from the race.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Dr. Ali Shafqat Akanda, an engineer at the University of Rhode Island who helped a team of researchers create CholeraMap, an app that helps warn people when their water supply may be unsafe. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Don’t miss Jamie Coelho’s delicious breakdown of where (and what) to eat in Newport this summer. Read more.

⚓ The chief financial officer of the agency that runs Rhode Island’s troubled hospital has resigned. Read more.

⚓ In commentary for the Globe, state Senator Meghan Kallman writes that affordable housing, public transportation, and green jobs are key to making the country safer in the long run. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Worcester: The opening of the WooSox’s Polar Park has put a spotlight on a city and a region that have often stood in the shadow of Boston and even smaller cities such as Providence. With home prices out of reach for many in Greater Boston, Worcester’s transit connections, resilient economy, and increasingly cosmopolitan setting are looking more attractive. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Politics: The honeymoon for Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and Asian woman to ever hold the nation’s second-highest office has been short-lived — if there was ever one at all. Read more.

⚓ Education: A group of parents whose children attend New England private schools has mobilized to fight for “true diversity of thought” in classrooms, an effort resembling those launched elsewhere in the country in the spring by conservative groups and families against what they describe as the “indoctrination” of students with “woke” ideas about race and social issues. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Here’s everything you need to know about Marcelo Mayer, the first Red Sox pick in Sunday’s MLB draft. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ At 11 a.m., Governor Dan McKee will sign a bills banning “straw purchases” of firearms and prohibiting guns on school grounds.

⚓ The Providence Downtown Design Review meets at 4:45 p.m. to discuss a proposal to construct a six-story residential building on Richmond Street.

⚓ Governor McKee may have vetoed the Airbnb registry bill, but the town of Westerly is considering moving forward with its own local registry.

Advertisement

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.