Wilmington man faces 19 charges following series of crashes on I-93

Kelly Carter was arrested by a trooper called to the scene of a car crash on I-93 southbound in Woburn just before 9:30 p.m. on June 28, State Police said in a statement. He is slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on a litany of charges including unlicensed possession of a firearm, operating under the influence of drugs, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

When the trooper arrived at the scene of the crash and spoke with witnesses, he determined that one vehicle had rear-ended another and then fled the scene, State Police said.

As the trooper was concluding his investigation of that crash, he heard radio traffic describing a collision further down the highway. The vehicle involved in the second crash matched the description of the one the trooper was investigating.

The trooper then made his way to the scene of the second crash, where he learned that witnesses reported seeing a red SUV weaving in and out of lanes as it approached the slow-moving traffic on the highway, State Police said. The SUV then slammed into the back of a Toyota, setting off a chain reaction of crashes involving multiple other vehicles and several injuries. The SUV then attempted to drive off but was forced to stop due to damage.

When the trooper arrived at the scene of the second crash he found Carter, the alleged driver of the SUV, who was suffering from a leg injury and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, State Police said.

Inside the SUV, the trooper saw a black handgun allegedly in plain view on the passenger floorboard. Before Carter was taken to the hospital, troopers determined that he did not have a license to possess a firearm and was under the influence of narcotic s.

Troopers then searched the SUV and found a .380 caliber round in the chamber of the handgun, State Police said. During the search, troopers also discovered a magazine containing six .380 caliber rounds in the center console, a large machete in the driver’s footwell, a plastic bag of white powder appearing to be cocaine, and two digital scales in the glove compartment.

They also found a plastic bag containing additional .380, and .223 rifle rounds, a Ruger Mini-14 rifle with an obliterated serial number, hundreds of individually packaged marijuana edibles, and several jars of THC oil, State Police said.





