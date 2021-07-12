Woman, 71, rescued on hiking trail in White Mountains

A 71-year-old woman was rescued from a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Saturday after she fell and injured her leg while trekking a steep descent, fish and game officials said.

Lilian Rehder, of Lexington, N.H., was making her way down from the summit of Middle Sugarloaf Mountain near Bethlehem when she slipped on a wet patch of the trail and over-extended her leg, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Fish and game officials were called about the incident at 2:15 p.m. and rescuers reached Redher, who was about 1.3 miles from the trailhead, by 3:45 p.m. Other hikers had stopped to help her before rescuers arrived and “quickly realized that a carry out would be required,” the statement said.