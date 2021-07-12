Woman, 71, rescued on hiking trail in White Mountains

A 71-year-old woman was rescued from a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Saturday after she fell and injured her leg while trekking a steep descent, fish and game officials said.
Lilian Rehder, of Lexington, N.H., was making her way down from the summit of Middle Sugarloaf Mountain near Bethlehem when she slipped on a wet patch of the trail and over-extended her leg, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
Fish and game officials were called about the incident at 2:15 p.m. and rescuers reached Redher, who was about 1.3 miles from the trailhead, by 3:45 p.m. Other hikers had stopped to help her before rescuers arrived and “quickly realized that a carry out would be required,” the statement said.
She was taken by liter to the trailhead where a family member took her to seek “further treatment and evaluation of her injury.”
Rehder had a “hike safe card,” the statement said, a $25 quasi insurance card that exempts carriers from paying most recuse costs. Proceeds from hike safe card purchases help fund the fish and game department.
Rescues and deadly incidents shot up last year in the White Mountains, a popular attraction for hikers with a wealth of trails for both experienced and amateur adventure-seekers. Fish and game officials have been busy this year too, rescuing at least five people in the last few months from the remote depths of the mountains’ trails. A 16-year-old girl was rescued last week after she slipped on a muddy patch of trail and smashed her head on a collection of rocks.
