Bootleg Fire rages in Oregon, burning 50 structures and threatening California’s power supply

Coming so early in the season, the Bootleg Fire's size and intensity has officials worried about the months ahead. More than 1,000 firefighters were on the scene Monday, with more expected to join the effort.

The Bootleg Fire, the biggest of nearly 60 large fires burning mostly in Western states, has been spreading uncontrolled for six days, doubling in size three times over the weekend. It’s now threatening electric transmission lines that supply energy to California, leading the state to make emergency calls for power conservation.

A fast-growing wildfire blazing across southwest Oregon has burned through more than 153,500 acres, forced hundreds of evacuations, and is imperiling a major power grid as much of the West endures yet another heat wave.

“The fire behavior we are seeing on the Bootleg Fire is among the most extreme you can find and firefighters are seeing conditions they have never seen before,” Al Lawson, an incident commander for the fire, said in a statement.

Across parts of Klamath County, near the California border in southern Oregon, authorities ordered Level 3 evacuations, urging residents to "go now." The Klamath County Sheriff's Office began issuing citations and said it would make arrests to keep people out of those areas, a rare step to enforce evacuation compliance as some residents have not heeded warnings.

By early Monday evening, flames had destroyed at least 50 structures, including seven homes, Gert Zoutendijk, a fire marshal assisting the response, told The Washington Post.

The California Independent System Operator, or CISO, which manages electricity for a power grid that serves 80 percent of California, called the fire “a wild card” and said it has made transmission lines from Oregon “unreliable.”

The blaze is threatening the California Oregon Intertie, also referred to as Path 66, a key link that shuttles power between the Northwest and California. The fire "tripped off transmission lines" Friday and Saturday, the CISO said, "limiting electricity flow."

The operator issued a "flex alert" for Monday night, urging customers to conserve energy to help stabilize the power grid in anticipation of high electricity demand.

The threat to a major power conduit, one expert said, underlines the need to better prepare for the effects of the changing climate on energy infrastructure.

“We’re seeing climate change impacts are here - period,” said Alexandra von Meier, director of electric grid research at the University of California at Berkeley’s Institute for Energy and Environment. “It would behoove us to think about how we can manage, not if, but when we have major failures of the electric grid, which could happen for climate- and weather-related reasons or other reasons.”

The fire started Tuesday afternoon about 15 miles northwest of Beatty, and it persisted under hot, dry and windy weather in the area, Fremont-Winema National Forest officials said. The cause is under investigation.

The weather, as well as "extremely dry fuels" from a persistent drought, contributed to "extreme" fire behavior, officials said in an update Sunday.

Conditions had escalated Saturday, prompting firefighters to stop working and retreat to predetermined safety zones, officials said. The fire has been uncontained since Friday.

Emergency officials said eight large and uncontained wildfires were burning across the Pacific Northwest, including the Bootleg Fire. The total burn area of those fires was more than 221,000 acres.

Across the nearby border in Northern California, many areas, including Mount Shasta, were under an excessive-heat warning.

More than 30 million people were under such warnings and advisories Sunday, and the heat wave was forecast by the National Weather Service to remain in much of the West through at least Tuesday. Above-average temperatures were forecast to "hold on the longest over the interior Pacific Northwest, with highs in the upper 90s to 100" degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Wildfires across parts of California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana were “responsible for a large area of smoke” covering large portions of the western and central United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Sunday.

The latest heat wave comes after the Pacific Northwest endured a deadly "heat dome" late last month. The death toll from that event in Oregon alone has reached 116.

The fatal event was “virtually impossible” without climate change, scientists found.