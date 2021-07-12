Task force will review Interior Dept.’s police forces

MacLean was head of the Park Police for six years, including in 2017, when two officers fatally shot unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar in a residential neighborhood of Fairfax County, Va. For nearly two years, MacLean refused to release the officers’ names or any information about the slaying and would not discuss it publicly. In 2019, he was promoted to his current post, overseeing all of Interior’s police forces. In 2020, the officers were indicted on a charge of manslaughter but remain on the force and have pleaded not guilty.

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is forming a task force to review the practices and policies of all the law enforcement bureaus in her department, after a recent report on the US Park Police’s handling of protesters in Lafayette Square last year cited problems with that agency’s communications, both internally and with other agencies involved in clearing the square.

In a memo issued Wednesday, Haaland began by citing the inspector general’s report examining the Park Police’s actions on June 1, 2020, in clearing Lafayette Square minutes before then-president Donald Trump walked through the park for a photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church.

The report concluded that the Park Police did not launch the operation to assist Trump, but instead to clear space for a fence to be erected around the park because protesters had been throwing projectiles at officers during days of demonstrations. The report said the Park Police did not use tear gas that day, but District of Columbia police did. The inspector general is preparing a separate report on whether the Park Police used force appropriately on protesters who were removed from the park.

The report said Park Police did not adequately warn protesters before using officers in tactical equipment and on horseback to push protesters away and does not have a detailed dispersal warning policy. It also said Park Police were unable to communicate with the Secret Service by radio, and that their radio system did not record Park Police transmissions that day. Then-acting chief Gregory Monahan testified last year before Congress that the radio system, installed in 2018 when MacLean was chief, had not recorded any transmissions during special events since its purchase.

MacLean did not respond to requests for comment. MacLean’s successor, Pamela A. Smith, announced in May that the Park Police would begin using body cameras. About 1,000 park rangers and 600 fish and wildlife officers already use them, according to congressional testimony last fall.

In a response to the inspector general's report, Haaland said she was directing her leadership team to establish a task force to "review and identify opportunities for improvement in our Bureaus' law enforcement programs." In her memo to Interior leaders Wednesday, the secretary said that the task force will focus on ways to "(1) strengthen trust in our law enforcement programs; (2) ensure appropriate policy and oversight is implemented; and (3) ensure supportive resources are available for officer mental health, wellness, and safety."

The Interior Department has law enforcement officers in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, and the Park Police, which falls under the Park Service. A Justice Department census of all full-time federal law enforcement officers as of 2016 found Interior had 3,630 officers, about half of them National Park Service rangers. The Park Police were listed as having 560 sworn officers. The Park Police recently declined to disclose current staffing.

Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said his group welcomed the review. “I think it’s a good way to maintain the safety of law enforcement overall,” Cosme said, “by using best practices and techniques for the safety of the public. We also appreciate knowing that law enforcement has a seat at the table” for the task force, and he said MacLean is “a great leader, and he’ll do an outstanding job, as usual.”

"This is an extremely high priority for me," Haaland wrote in her memo. She said each bureau would name one law enforcement member to the task force by July 28 to serve full time for up to 18 months. The task force will also involve experts from the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights and from the Office of Human Capital.

“I am confident,” Haaland wrote, “that this Department-wide approach will identify meaningful solutions to assist law enforcement and communities in strengthening trust and collaboration, while ushering the nation into the next phase of community-focused law enforcement.”