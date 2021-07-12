Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature were planning Monday to leave the state in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, creating another dramatic showdown over voting rights in America.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers were set to leave Austin before the GOP could take a first vote on a voting bill in the current special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

By leaving just days after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott convened a special legislative session, Democrats would again deny the GOP majority a quorum to pass bills, barely a month after their walkout in the state House of Representatives thwarted the first push for sweeping new voting restrictions in Texas — including outlawing 24-hour polling places, banning ballot drop boxes and empowering partisan poll watchers.