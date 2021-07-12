108-year-old shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to stay in her home

Congress has been unwilling or unable to step up with solutions to this widening gap between insurance coverage and care needs. As a result, state officials are left trying to craft local approaches to financing long-term services and supports that are based on incremental Medicaid expansions and are patchwork at best.

How truly fortunate is Juliet Bernstein to have lived such a long and fulfilling life in a place she loves (“For this centenarian’s dilemma, a 21st-century answer: 108-year-old Cape Cod woman starts GoFundMe to pay for care,” Page A1, July 3 ). Sadly, her dilemma — having too many assets to get Medicaid home care support and too few assets to afford the private paid aides she needs — is one shared by thousands of families in this state and hundreds of thousands across the nation.

The Biden administration’s commitment in the American Rescue Plan to strengthening home and community-based care is welcome but does little for the middle class in Bernstein’s situation. We need national long-term care reform that, at a minimum, addresses the inadequacies of the Medicare home health benefit, reviews and reforms how private long-term care insurance works, expands access to Medicaid-covered home care support, and supports living wages that attract workers to this field. This is long overdue.

Pat Kelleher

Executive director

Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts

Boston

The alliance is a trade association of 185 home health and home care agencies.





Current Medicare, Medicaid system is weighted toward institutional care

The article “For this centenarian’s dilemma, a 21st-century answer” illustrates what every person who has an elderly or disabled relative has known for years, and what Dignity Alliance Massachusetts has been working to rectify: Most of us want to remain in our homes and communities, and unless you impoverish yourself, paying for needed care is impossible.

The current Medicare and Medicaid system is biased toward institutional care, underwriting a $240 billion nursing facility industry, the majority of which are for-profit companies. Most nursing facility residents do not need costly 24-hour skilled care but rather require the assistance of personal care aides, housekeeping, and meals, which can be provided in their home for much less money.

The additional home- and community-based funding available through the American Rescue Plan provides Massachusetts with an extraordinary opportunity to transform our system of long-term care and strengthen our delivery of services and supports to allow individuals to live independently in their homes and communities. These changes must be accompanied by reforms to financial eligibility requirements to allow individuals to live independently in the community with the supports they need without becoming impoverished.

Meg Coffin

CEO

Center for Living & Working Inc.

Worcester

Dignity Alliance Massachusetts, of which the Center for Living & Working is a member, is a grass-roots coalition of aging and disability service and advocacy organizations and supporters.





There’s something wrong when death feels a bit like good fortune

Our aunt was almost in the same boat as Juliet Bernstein. Thanks to healthy and frugal habits, she enjoyed life at her assisted living facility beyond age 100. Still, the family realized that she could quickly become a victim of her own success and, ironically, live beyond her savings and end up in a nursing home. Sadly — and yet, we are forced to admit, fortunately — disease took her before this happened.

Our retirement and medical care systems have perverse incentives.

Dr. Eric Reines

Marblehead