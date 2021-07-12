We feel for Richardson, but she gets no pass to the Olympics

I normally enjoy Tara Sullivan’s sports columns but was left scratching my head after reading her recent commentary on Sha’Carri Richardson (“Richardson is not a cheater: She is human,” Page A1, July 3). Here we have an elite athlete on the cusp of achieving a lifelong goal of competing in the Olympics who chose to do something she knew would disqualify her. Deciding willingly to do something that would keep her from reaching her ultimate goal doesn’t make Richardson human; it makes her irresponsible, and for that she is dealing with the consequences.

All people suffer tragedies in their lives; however, it’s how we process those events that makes us better and stronger people. As Sullivan did in her column, many have attacked the World Anti-Doping Agency’s position on marijuana, and that’s indeed a discussion that should happen. But right now, all elite athletes know which substances are banned by WADA and should do everything in their power to refrain from using them. While we should all sympathize with Richardson as she struggles with the loss of her biological mother, we shouldn’t allow that information to be used to circumvent the existing rules of competition, whether we agree with them or not.