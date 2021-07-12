Chicago Blackhawks trade franchise mainstay Duncan Keith to Edmonton Oilers

Duncan Keith , a longtime staple on the Blackhawks’ blue line, was traded Monday to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional 2022 draft pick, according to reports. Keith, who turns 38 Friday, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2010 and ’14. He has two seasons remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract. His 1,192 games are second in Blackhawks history behind forward Stan Mikita (1,396), and he tallied 105 goals and 520 assists. Keith also helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics. Jones, a 24-year-old defenseman, had four assists in 33 games this season. Edmonton will also receive minor league forward Tim Soderlund … Longtime television analyst Pierre McGuire is returning to an NHL front office as senior vice president of player development for the Ottawa Senators. McGuire was one of the faces of NBC Sports’ hockey coverage since 2006, often serving as the between-the-benches analyst. Before that, he worked for TSN in Canada and did color commentary for Montreal Canadiens radio broadcasts. McGuire, 59, was a Senators pro scout between 1994-96. He won the Stanley Cup twice as a Pittsburgh scout and assistant in the early 1990s and went on to be assistant general manager and coach of the Hartford Whalers.

The first round of the 113th Massachusetts Amateur at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton was postponed due to inclement weather. Round 1 will now be held Tuesday followed by Round 2 on Wednesday. Match play will begin Thursday with the Round of 32 and 16, and the quarterfinals and semifinals will be Friday. A champion will be crowned Saturday with a 36-hole match play format. Among notables in the field this week include Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen, the 2018 US Junior Amateur and current standout at Stanford, and Brockton firefighter and 2017 champion Matt Parziale.

SOCCER

British police probe racist abuse

British police opened investigations into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, and said they will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts published soon after Italy won Sunday’s shootout, 3-2, following a 1-1 draw. A mural of Rashford on the wall of a cafe in south Manchester was also defaced with graffiti in the wake of the match. The racist abuse, which was condemned as “unforgivable” by England coach Gareth Southgate, has led to calls for social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter, to do more in hunting down the perpetrators of the abuse … Bayern Munich said the injury that forced Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last week was a torn ankle ligament but that he won’t need surgery.

TENNIS

Kvitova out early again

Slovak qualifier Rebecca Sramkova upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open. It was another early exit for Kvitova after she was defeated by American Sloane Stephens in the first round of Wimbledon, the Grand Slam she had won twice. Former US Open champion Sam Stosur recorded her sixth straight loss. She was eliminated by American Grace Min, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Another American, qualifier Asia Muhammad, rallied to overcome Lizette Cabrera, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

MISCELLANY

Sagan has surgery ahead of Olympics

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan had surgery Monday to treat an infection in his right knee that occurred following a crash at the Tour de France, leaving his status for the Tokyo Olympics in question less than two weeks before they begin. Sagan tangled with Caleb Ewan on the third stage of the race and went down hard at high speed. The knee was hit by the chainring on his bike, leaving a deep gash that his team treated with antibiotic ointment through the past 10 days. But eventually the infection became too serious for Sagan to continue with the race … The Denver broncos announced that former offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, who was on the staff that helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls after the 1997 and ‘98 seasons, has died. He was 80. The club said Gibbs died from complications from a stroke and was surrounded by family in Phoenix … The Detroit Lions said Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic, in large part because of Michigan’s steady COVID-19 vaccination rate … Paul Orndorff, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the four men to main event the first ever WrestleMania, died Monday at the age of 71, his son Travis announced on Instagram. The cause of death was not given.













