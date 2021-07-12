Former Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette launches bid for Arkansas senate seat

“I’m a God-fearing Christian conservative who is 100 percent pro-life, and pro-police, and I will never apologize for being against illegal immigration,” he added. “Like you, I’m sick and tired of the media lying, China getting away with murder, and politicians who only stand up for President Trump when they stand to benefit.”

“What’s happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along,” Bequette said in a video released via Twitter.

Former Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette announced Monday he will challenge Arkansas senator John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.

The 32-year-old Bequette was a third-round pick of the Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He played in three games as a rookie, and five games in 2013. He was a practice squad player in 2014, but after a brief move to tight end before the start of the 2015 season, he was eventually released on September 4, 2015.

Following his football career, he volunteered for the military, spending a year in the U.S. Army.

Bequette is one of two relatively recent former Patriots to give politics a try. In 2014, quarterback Andrew Walter — who had a brief preseason stopover with New England in 2009 — lost a Republican primary race for Arizona’s ninth congressional seat.

