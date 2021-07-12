Massachusetts Amateur first round postponed, to resume Tuesday

The first round of the 113th Massachusetts Amateur at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton was postponed Monday due to inclement weather.
Round 1 will now be held Tuesday followed by Round 2 on Wednesday. Match play will begin Thursday with the Round of 32 and 16, and the quarterfinals and semifinals will be Friday.
A champion will be crowned Saturday with a 36-hole match play format.
Among notables in the field this week include Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen, the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur and current standout at Stanford, and Brockton firefighter and 2017 champion Matt Parziale.
Here’s the updated schedule:
- Tuesday, July 13th – Round 1
- Wednesday, July 14th – Round 2
- Thursday, July 15th – Match Play (Round of 32 & 16)
- Friday, July 16th – Match Play (Quarterfinals & Semifinals)
- Saturday, July 17th – Match Play (Finals – 36-holes)
