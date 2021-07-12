Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani named All-Star Game’s starting pitchers

Scherzer will face off against Shohei Ohtani , who American League Manager Kevin Cash announced as his starter Monday. Ohtani will also be the first batter Scherzer faces Tuesday night. He is also the American League’s leadoff man.

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, NL Manager Dave Roberts announced Monday. It will be Scherzer’s third start in the last four All-Star Games and the fourth of his career.

At 36, Scherzer becomes the oldest pitcher to start for the National League since 41-year-old Roger Clemens did so in 2004. No active pitcher has started more All-Star Games than Scherzer. Only Don Drysdale, Lefty Gomez, and Robin Roberts — all Hall-of-Famers have started more All-Star Games, with five each. But Scherzer’s resume is uniquely prolific for the last half century: Of those three pitchers who have started five All-Star Games, all but Drysdale were inducted into the Hall of Fame before Scherzer was born. Drysdale was inducted two weeks later.

Scherzer is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA in the final year of his seven-year deal with the Nationals.

Jones has advice for Acuna

Chipper Jones wasn’t watching in real time Saturday when things got real bad for the Braves: Their young star Ronald Acuna Jr. crashing to earth with a blown-up knee in Miami.

But all news — especially the unsettling kind — spreads like a flame through the dry tinder of social media. And it wasn’t long before Jones was messaging Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos with an offer to advise Acuna on what comes next.

Jones is uniquely qualified to help and encourage here. He lived the same thing and came out the other side a Hall of Famer.

In fact, Jones was a year younger than the 23-year-old Acuna when his ACL popped as he twisted awkwardly trying to avoid a tag at first base during a spring training game in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1994. And nowhere near as established as Acuna, at the time a 1990 No. 1 draft pick with all of four Major League plate appearances just playing his way onto the big club’s roster.

When Jones does get to Acuna, this is what he wants to say:

“The first thing I will tell him,” Jones relayed Sunday night, “I will point right at that quad [the mass of muscle in his thigh] and say, ‘Pay attention to that muscle right there.’”

And, after the practical rehab guidance, he’ll want to add: “’You are going to be fine. Yes, it sucks that you’re going to miss a half of a year during the course of your career. I know you want to be out there for your teammates and your teammates want you out there. Hey, this is the reality. This is a speed bump. It’s not going to derail your career in any shape or form. It is a speed bump.’ "



