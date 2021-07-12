Mets’ Pete Alonso tops Trey Mancini to win Home Run Derby

Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch to give him 23 homers in the final round after Mancini hit 22 in the thin Rocky Mountain air.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final.

The 26-year-old Alonso joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only players to win two straight. Alonso has one distinction, though — his titles are over three seasons. There wasn’t an event last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Before stepping to the plate for the final, Alonso danced and sang along with the crowd to Journey’s hit song “Don’t Stop Believin.’” He didn’t stop believing, either.

Needing six to win, he made quick work of that. After his winning blast, Alonso flexed for a brief moment, headed toward the mound and then put on a giant chain. Pitching strikes to Alonso was Dave Jauss, the team’s bench coach.

Pete Alonso delivers another blast Monday night in Denver. Matthew Stockman/Getty

It was quite a ride for Baltimore’s Mancini, who was a long shot to win the event. The 29-year-old returned this season after treatment for colon cancer. He was diagnosed during spring training last year and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Max Scherzer, Shohei Ohtani get start

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, NL manager Dave Roberts announced Monday. It will be Scherzer’s third start in the last four All-Star Games and the fourth of his career.

Scherzer will face off against Shohei Ohtani, who American League manager Kevin Cash announced as his starter Monday. Ohtani will also be the first batter Scherzer faces Tuesday night as the American League’s leadoff man.

Shohei Ohtani, seen here during Monday's Home Run Derby, will get the start for the American League Tuesday night. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

At 36, Scherzer becomes the oldest pitcher to start for the National League since 41-year-old Roger Clemens did so in 2004. No active pitcher has started more All-Star Games than Scherzer. Only Don Drysdale, Lefty Gomez, and Robin Roberts — all Hall-of-Famers — have started more All-Star Games, with five each. But Scherzer’s résumé is uniquely prolific for the last half century: Of those three pitchers who have started five All-Star Games, all but Drysdale were inducted into the Hall of Fame before Scherzer was born. Drysdale was inducted two weeks later.

Advertisement

Scherzer is 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA in the final year of his seven-year deal with the Nationals.

Jones has advice for Acuna

Chipper Jones wasn’t watching in real time Saturday when things got real bad for the Braves: Their young star Ronald Acuna Jr. crashing to earth with a blown-up knee in Miami.

But all news — especially the unsettling kind — spreads like a flame through the dry tinder of social media. And it wasn’t long before Jones was messaging Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos with an offer to advise Acuna on what comes next.

Jones is uniquely qualified to help and encourage here. He lived the same thing and came out the other side a Hall of Famer.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will be on the shelf for an extended stretch. Eric Espada/Getty

In fact, Jones was a year younger than the 23-year-old Acuna when his ACL popped as he twisted awkwardly trying to avoid a tag at first base during a spring training game in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1994. And nowhere near as established as Acuna, at the time a 1990 No. 1 draft pick with all of four Major League plate appearances just playing his way onto the big club’s roster.

Advertisement

When Jones does get to Acuna, this is what he wants to say:

“The first thing I will tell him,” Jones relayed Sunday night, “I will point right at that quad [the mass of muscle in his thigh] and say, ‘Pay attention to that muscle right there.’”

And, after the practical rehab guidance, he’ll want to add: “’You are going to be fine. Yes, it sucks that you’re going to miss a half of a year during the course of your career. I know you want to be out there for your teammates and your teammates want you out there. Hey, this is the reality. This is a speed bump. It’s not going to derail your career in any shape or form. It is a speed bump.’ "



