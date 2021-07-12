MLB Draft: BC’s Cody Morissette, Dexter Southfield’s Josh Báez headline New England locals taken on Day 2

He was named a Collegiate Baseball News All-American this season, hitting .448 (26-for-58) with a .655 slugging and .522 on-base percentage while posting seven multi-hit games.

Though Morissette broke two knuckles on a slide into a catcher during his junior season — and his offensive numbers took a hit because of it — he projects to have a solid future. Morrissette is viewed as one of the better college hitters in this year’s draft. The slot value for the 52nd pick is $1,403,200.

The Miami Marlins selected Boston College third baseman Cody Morissette with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the MLB draft on Monday.

Morrisette became the fastest player in BC history to reach 100 career hits with a single vs. Holy Cross in his 73rd career game in March 2020, before the COVID pandemic ended BC’s season.

During his freshman season, he hit .320 with four home runs, 41 RBIs, 27 runs, 20 doubles, two triples, and eight stolen bases, with a .371 on-base percentage and .476 slugging percentage. Morissette was named Freshman All American, All-ACC Second Team and Freshman Team, and All-America Third Team by Collegiate Baseball News.

Morissette is the second Boston College player drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Milwaukee Brewers selected Sal Frelick with the 15th pick.

In the second round, with the 54th overall pick, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Boston’s Josh Báez.

Báez, a Dexter Southfield graduate, was the 2021 Massachusetts Gatorade player of the year. In his 16-game senior season, Báez hit .378/.531/.622 with three homers, 16 walks, and eight strikeouts in 64 plate appearances. In 18 innings on the mound, he had a 1.94 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 21 walks. Báez is a powerful hitter who also pitches in the mid-90s, touching as high as 98.

Baèz, just 18, stands 6 feet 3 inches and 220 pounds. He has been compared to George Springer and has an upside that rivals nearly anyone in the draft.

The slot value for the 54th pick is $1,338,500.

The Minnesota Twins selected left-handed pitcher Steve Hajjar with the 61st overall pick in the second round.

Hajjar, of Andover, was the 2018 Mass. Gatorade player of the year at Central Catholic.

In his redshirt freshman season at Michigan, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he went undefeated, earning the win in three of his four starts with a 2.70 ERA. he was named Big Ten freshman of the week twice.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5-inch lefty was named to the All-Big Ten first team. He led the conference in strikeouts and set the school record for most strikeouts in a single season with 110. Hajjar struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven innings against Penn State in March. He finished with a 4-2 record, 3.09 ERA, allowing just 66 hits in 81 ⅔ innings.

The slot value for the 61st pick is $1,129,700.