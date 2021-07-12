National League dominates American League in Futures Game

The Red Sox had two players representing their organization in infielder Jeter Downs and pitching prospect Brayan Bello . Downs went 1 for 2 with a two-run double. Bello had more of a forgettable effort, working ⅔ of an inning, yielding two runs (one earned) and struggling to locate all three of his pitches (fastball, changeup, slider).

The National League took care of business in Sunday’s Futures Game, beating the American League, 8-3, in what was a seven-inning contest.

The Sox are keen on stacking talent in the minors. It’s what chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has leaned heavily on since taking the job after the 2019 season. Certainly, the Sox want to win but doing that without forfeiting depth throughout the system is something Bloom wanted to create. It’s what Bloom did during his tenure with the Rays. The approach has gained traction across the league with larger market teams now placing more of an emphasis on their systems and developing those players.

The Dodgers, for instance, who are run by a former Rays executive in Andrew Friedman, have the largest payroll in baseball, but still one of the best systems.

The Rays have the best system in baseball and seem to not only find wins within the margins, but legitimate stars. Xavier Edwards, who was involved in the Tommy Pham trade to the Padres a couple of years ago, is in Double A Montgomery for the Rays now. He’s noticed the stack of talent they have built in his short time there.

“I don’t think it’s surprising,” Edwards said Sunday. “We have a lot of guys, a lot of good players all the way up and down. I’m not shocked that we’re No. 1. I think they just manage our workload well. They try not to burn us out — especially before your actual season starts. They push the right buttons and work us the right way so we can contribute at the big league level.”

For A’s, Olson and Chapman came through minors

A’s first baseman and first-time All-Star Matt Olson understands what it means to have a team that depends on its system. He and A’s third baseman Matt Chapman, who was an All-Star in 2019, came through the minors together. Now they are the core pieces to an A’s team that has made the playoffs every year since the pair’s first full season in the minors in 2018.

In Olson’s eyes, not only are you building depth, but sustained culture as well for players.

“I think you have a little more pride with it,” Olson said Monday. “.Like you earned it a little more as opposed to necessarily just signing and coming to a team. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

“I think that along with just the whole Oakland A’s idea that we aren’t the biggest market, we don’t have the biggest payroll. I think the fact that we came up with the A’s, we take it to heart a little bit and we want to go out and prove that we can compete with everybody.”

The Red Sox have the cachet name, market, and history. Unlike the A’s they have the payroll, too. If you include pitcher Tanner Houck, first baseman Triston Casas, and outfielder Jarren Duran, they are beginning to have the farm system, too.

Notable names around the minors

With Wander Franco now up in the big leagues, Mariners top prospect Julio Rodriguez is likely the best player in the minors. Rodriguez, 20, is currently hitting .320/.424/.553 in 38 games between High and Double A.

Nationals Cade Cavalli stood out in Sunday’s Futures Game, topping out at 100-m.p.h. which was the hardest pitch thrown all day.

“He has a live arm and three quality pitches,” one National League executive said Monday. “I see him as an upper-rotation type starter.”

The Angels need some pitching to go with their star talent, namely Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon. Reid Detmers seems as if he’s their guy.

Detmars has a whopping 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings in Double A for the Angels and carries a 3.60 ERA in 11 starts.

Orioles catching prospect Adley Rutschman is arguably the best catcher catching prospect in the minors along with Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson.





