fb-pixel Skip to main content
mlb draft

2021 MLB Draft Day 2: Here’s where the Red Sox are picking in Monday’s nine rounds

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 12, 2021, 8 minutes ago
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred presided over the first round of the draft Sunday night.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred presided over the first round of the draft Sunday night.David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft begins at 1 p.m. MLB Network will broadcast the second round and provide live look-ins and coverage during All-Star Monday. MLB.com will stream all nine rounds. There will be one minute between picks today.

After selecting shortstop Marcelo Mayer in the first round Sunday, the Red Sox will have the fourth pick in each Monday’s nine rounds. Here’s where they’re picking:

Round 2 (40): Jud Fabian, OF, Florida

Fabian, 20, performed well in the Cape Cod League in 2019 and displayed power early in the 2020 season for the Gators before the season was shut down.

Advertisement

Round 3 (75)

Round 4 (105)

Round 5 (136)

Round 6 (166)

Round 7 (196)

Round 8 (226)

Round 9 (256)

Round 10 (286)


Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Boston Globe video