2021 MLB Draft Day 2: Here’s where the Red Sox are picking in Monday’s nine rounds

Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft begins at 1 p.m. MLB Network will broadcast the second round and provide live look-ins and coverage during All-Star Monday. MLB.com will stream all nine rounds. There will be one minute between picks today.

After selecting shortstop Marcelo Mayer in the first round Sunday, the Red Sox will have the fourth pick in each Monday’s nine rounds. Here’s where they’re picking:

Round 2 (40): Jud Fabian, OF, Florida