‘Where we’re supposed to be:’ Red Sox a pleasant surprise in near every way

But those words or something similar were repeated at camps throughout Arizona and Florida, and were easy to dismiss. Every team feels that way when the games don’t count.

“I like this bunch,” Cora said in early March.

After being together for a few weeks in spring training, the Red Sox players and manager Alex Cora started saying they would be a better team than was expected.

But we all should have listened to the Red Sox, who went into the All-Star break 55-36, tied for the fourth-best record in the game.

A year after finishing last in the American League East, the Sox have a 1½-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Advertisement

“So far it’s been fun, but we still have a long way to go,” Cora said.

The Sox are averaging 5.1 runs per game, fourth in the majors. But the unexpected key to their success has been getting 89 of 91 games started by five pitchers: Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Only Rodriguez has missed a start, that coming in the first week of the season. The other game was a doubleheader. Tanner Houck filled in both times.

After last season’s erratic rotation, the reliability has been a welcome respite.

“I did believe from the get-go that these guys were going to give us enough innings for this offense to take over games,” Cora said.

Richards (5-5, 4.91 earned run average) and Rodriguez (6-5, 5.52) have been the weakest links. Richards has a 7.43 ERA in his last six starts, allowing an alarming 44 hits in just 26⅔ innings.

He is not scheduled to pitch against the Yankees in the four-game series in New York that starts Thursday. The Sox have indicated Houck will soon figure into their plans.

Rodriguez has a 3.52 ERA in his last four starts and seems to be on the right course. That he will be a free agent following the season should provide ample motivation.

Advertisement

The bullpen has been anchored by All-Star closer Matt Barnes, who has 19 saves and a 2.61 ERA.

Creative additions by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom have paid off. Rule 5 Draft selection Garrett Whitlock has been one of the best relievers in the American League, posting a 1.44 ERA in 26 appearances.

Adam Ottavino, a salary dump by the Yankees, has ably handled the eighth inning. The Sox are 30-10 in games he has appeared in, and he and lefthander Josh Taylor have been Cora’s go-to relievers behind Barnes.

Hunter Renfroe, who signed for $3.1 million, has a .780 OPS, 13 home runs, and 46 RBIs to go along with Gold Glove-level defense in right field. Hirokazu Sawamura, signed for two years and $3 million, has made 35 appearances with a 2.45 ERA and earned Cora’s trust.

The Sox expected more out of Kiké Hernández, who has been a league-average hitter. His defense in center field has helped make up for that.

The trio of Hernández, Renfroe, and Alex Verdugo lead the majors in defensive runs saved by an outfield group.

“If there’s something that’s really surprised me, it’s outfield defense,” Cora said. “We saw it in 2018, how solid those guys were. This year we’ve been amazing.”

Four holdovers from the 2018 championship team — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Christian Vázquez — have been cornerstones.

Advertisement

Bogaerts (.930 OPS), Devers (.913), and Martinez (.926) were selected to the All-Star Game, and Vázquez has been one of the best all-around catchers in the game. But the manager doesn’t feel Vázquez hasn’t gotten enough credit for his reliability. He has started 70 games behind the plate.

“He’s been a horse for us,” Cora said.

The Sox thought they would get more production from rookie first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who has hit .219 and struck out 95 times in 258 plate appearances.

Utility player Marwin Gonzalez, who is likely headed for the injured list with a hamstring strain, has been a valuable defender, but offered only a .583 OPS.

“There is a lot we can do to get better,” Cora said.

The Sox are now saying there’s more to come.

“That group of us who were here in ’18, it bothered us to be in last place,” Eovaldi said. “You see that in how we’ve played. This feels like where we’re supposed to be. Now we have to build on it and get back to the playoffs.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.