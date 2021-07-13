Here’s the list of this year’s Emmy nominees

Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”

The nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences:

Actress, Comedy Series: Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Aidy Bryant, “Shrill.”

Drama series: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us.”

Actor, Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason.”

Actress, Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country.”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”; “I May Destroy You,”; “Mare of Easttown,”; “The Underground Railroad,”; “WandaVision.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Variety Talk Series: “Conan”; “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”; “ Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”; Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”; Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series: George Freeman, “Lovecraft County”; Charles Dance, “The Crown”; Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”; Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; McKenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”; O-T Fagbenie, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Max Minghella ,“The Handmaid’s Tale”; Chris Sullivan “This Is Us”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”; Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”; Yvonne Strahovski “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Thomas Brodie Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”; Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You,”; Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”; Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”; Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”; Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”; Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”; Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown.”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”; “Oslo”; “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”; “Sylvie’s Love”; “Uncle Frank.”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”; Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”; Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”; Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method.”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; Jane Adams, “Hacks”; Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”; Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”; Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow”; “Property Brothers: Forever Home”; “Queer Eye”; “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”; “Shark Tank.”

Unstructured Reality Program: “Becoming”; “Below Deck”; “Indian Matchmaking”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”; “Selling Sunset.”

Reality-competition program: “Nailed It!”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “The Amazing Race”; “The Voice”; “Top Chef.”

Variety sketch show: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Saturday Night Live.”