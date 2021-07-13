Where theatergoers can walk with Emerson and Thoreau

“Nature,” an immersive outdoor walking play, is returning to Boston-area parklands this summer. Having toured nationally in recent years, the production will now be shown in Massachusetts exclusively by The Trustees at three of their locations.

“‘Nature’ is a powerful reminder of the epic beauty of the natural world, especially at a time when we’re questioning our role in preserving and respecting it,” wrote Michael Busack, director at Fruitlands Museum, in an e-mail.

Attendees will listen to the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, two of America’s greatest environmentalists, who find friendship and common ground in the beauty of the natural world. Live music, inspired by traditional sea shanties and early-New England contra dance tunes, accompanies the story, as the cast and audience walk through the preserved landscapes. Listen closely, and you might even hear Thoreau’s favorite song. (Hint: “Here a sheer hulk, lies poor Tom Bowling.”)