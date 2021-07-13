Boeing to cut production of 787 after finding flaw in some planes

Boeing will cut production of its large 787 airliner for several weeks after discovering a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers. The Chicago company said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s remaining in its inventory this year. That is a retreat from CEO David Calhoun’s statement last month that the company hoped to deliver a majority of the planes, estimated to be fewer than 100, in 2021. The slower rate of deliveries will hurt Boeing’s cash flow because the company gets a large portion of the price of a plane upon delivery. The Federal Aviation Administration said the new problem near the nose of some undelivered 787s “poses no immediate threat to flight safety.” The FAA said that it will decide later whether any changes are needed to 787s that airlines are already using. It’s another setback for Boeing’s two-aisle 787, which is popular on longer routes. Deliveries were halted in 2020 and again in May to fix production flaws affecting how pieces of the carbon-fiber fuselage are joined, and how to inspect the planes. In May members of Congress sought records from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Authority about production problems on the 787 and the 737 Max. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Citigroup to allow customers to bet on stocks without paying fees

Citigroup will let retail customers bet on stocks without paying fees as the bank tries to expand its wealth business in the face of fierce competition from Silicon Valley ventures, discount brokerages, and big-banking peers. The Wall Street giant will initially make the new offering — Citi Self Invest — available to checking account holders before later marketing it to more people, said David Poole, who heads the US consumer wealth management business. The zero-fee deal applies to individual stocks and exchange-traded funds but will later add other types of investments, such as mutual funds or options, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

US to warn companies about doing business in Hong Kong

The United States will warn American companies this week of the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong, three people familiar with the matter said, as Washington seeks to ramp up pressure over Beijing’s crackdown on the financial center. Risks include the Chinese government’s ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, two of the people confirmed. The warning, first reported by the Financial Times, will come in the form of a “business advisory,” the people said. Such a warning from President Biden’s administration would underscore how Washington’s concerns about the former British colony have escalated since Beijing launched a crackdown on local democracy demonstrations in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Pepsi rebounds as bars and stadiums reopen

PepsiCo reported the fastest sales growth in at least a decade and raised its forecast, benefiting from thirsty consumers returning to restaurants, bars, and stadiums and others diving into bags of chips. Second-quarter revenue rose 13 percent on an organic basis, which excludes acquisitions and currency changes, reaching $19.2 billion, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts expected $17.9 billion on average, according to the estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The results show how far PepsiCo is down the road to recovery, with North American businesses bouncing back and millions of consumers venturing out again. The pandemic upended consumption habits, with packaged food benefiting from a brief surge in demand while away-from-home eating slowed during temporary lockdowns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Frontier adds flights from Rhode Island

Frontier Airlines has established new routes from Rhode Island to Atlanta and Philadelphia, airport officials said. The flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick to Atlanta started Monday and the flights to Philadelphia started Tuesday, according to a statement from the Rhode Island Airport Corp. The Atlanta flights will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and the Philadelphia flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Frontier said it’s starting Providence to Philadelphia one-way fares at $29 and Atlanta fares at $44. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GM to build design center in California

General Motors said Tuesday that it plans to spend more than $71 million to build a design center in Pasadena, California, that will focus on mobility ventures outside the scope of traditional vehicles. The company wouldn’t say how many people would work at the new center, but said it should help GM recruit technical and design workers from nearby universities. It also wouldn’t say if the center will take jobs from other GM facilities. A smaller GM design center now in North Hollywood will move to the 149,000-square-foot building on eight acres in Pasadena when it opens in the second half of 2022, GM said. The company already is building a new design center on its Warren, Mich., technical center campus near Detroit, and it’s expanding its advanced design center in Shanghai. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Popeyes is stockpiling chicken in advance of its nugget launch

Popeyes, the fast-food chain that drew attention for its popular fried-chicken sandwich in 2019, is stockpiling poultry as it prepares to launch a new nugget product at a time of industrywide chicken shortages. The business, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., has been building its frozen-chicken inventory for more than six months, Popeyes Americas President Sami Siddiqui said in an interview. The company wants to be confident it has sufficient supplies when the nuggets roll out nationwide July 27. Popeyes stumbled in 2019 after it failed to anticipate the demand for its chicken sandwich and temporarily ran out of the product, even at a time of abundant poultry supplies. When it was available, the sandwich caused traffic jams and even led to fist fights at some locations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Instagram trying out ‘re-sharing’

Instagram is experimenting with offering users new ways to promote other people’s content on the photo-sharing network — a push that could boost engagement but open the door to more viral misinformation. The Facebook unit said Tuesday it will give account holders the option to add a “re-share” sticker on top of their Instagram stories, ephemeral posts of annotated photos, and videos. Adding the label will allow people to see a list of posts they have viewed in the last hour, saved or posted themselves. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Lumber prices come crashing back to earth

Lumber, which at one point was among the world’s best-performing commodities as the pandemic sent construction demand soaring and stoked fears of inflation, has officially wiped out all of its staggering gains for the year. Prices at Monday’s close are now down 0.6 percent for the year as demand eases and supply expands in response to earlier gains. The rally turned a common building product into a social media sensation and a flash point in the debate over US monetary policy. At one point, lumber futures were trading as high as $1,733.50 per thousand board feet, more than quadruple the level of a year earlier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS