How future-of-work trends could impact different Massachusetts regions

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co., which the state tapped to lead the study, looked at different slices of the Massachusetts economy. Here’s a breakdown of how future-of-work trends are expected to impact these areas, according to the report.

A new report commissioned by the Baker administration on the future of work offers a glimpse into how pandemic-driven shifts in work, commute, and travel habits could long impact Massachusetts.

Post-pandemic work trends are expected to have the most noticeable impact on Boston and Cambridge, according to McKinsey, since more than one-third of local employers plan to pare back their real estate footprints over the next two years.

Advertisement

As a result, demand for office space could drop by up to 20 percent, and commuter rail usage could fall by between 15 percent and 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the report says. Retail activity and spending will shift to the suburbs and online, as the daily trek downtown becomes less common. And up to five million fewer business travelers could visit Boston annually by 2030, a drop of nearly 30 percent, leading to an overall decline of 15 percent in total passengers at Logan Airport.

Urban Residential

The Greater Boston urban residential area, which the report defined as including Chelsea and Revere as well as Boston neighborhoods like Mattapan and Roxbury, has a large population of residents working in hospitality, retail, and food service industries. These sectors are susceptible to changes in how work is conducted due to automation displacement, employment disruption by e-commerce, and a drop in business travel.

Because many residents in this area do not have the option to work remotely, access to regular public transportation will remain important.

Gateway Cities

Future-of-work trends are expected to impact gateway cities — smaller cities outside Boston like Fall River and Springfield — much like they will impact Boston and Cambridge, but on a smaller scale. That’s mainly because fewer workers commute from out of town or have the option to work remotely, since the largest employers include health care, education, government, and manufacturing businesses.

Advertisement

The report also found that gateway cities may see an increases in population if areas such as Springfield and Worcester lure remote workers away from the Boston area.

Suburban Greater Boston

The future-of-work winner? According to McKinsey, the suburbs of Boston are the “natural beneficiaries” of where the economy could be headed post-pandemic.

Workers in this region are more likely to have the ability to work remotely, with many in the professional and scientific services, finance, and insurance sectors. If people spend time at home moving forward, even if just for a few days during the week, local businesses could see more spending activity than they did pre-pandemic.

Suburban (non-Boston)

McKinsey predicts that communities including Shrewsbury, Andover, and Plymouth will see “subdued employment growth over the next ten years,” since few residents work in high-growth sectors, such as health care, compared to other regions. While employment in Massachusetts is predicted to grow by 5.9 percent by 2030, only by 3.9 percent growth is expected in non-Boston suburbs.

Rural (Tourism based economies)

As of April, tourism-based rural economies saw some of the highest unemployment rates in the state, mostly attributed to a decline in tourism during the pandemic. The unemployment rates in Dennis, Gloucester, and Barnstable were all above 6.5 percent, the state average, in April.

But McKinsey’s report estimates that the demand for health care workers in these areas could increase due to aging populations and high concentrations of retirees.

Advertisement

Rural

Much like suburban non-Boston, rural areas of Massachusetts are expected to see one of the lowest rates of job growth in the state, with just 3.7 percent growth by 2030.

Jon Chesto of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.