PepsiCo reports fastest sales growth in a decade as eateries reopen

The results show how far PepsiCo is down the road to recovery, with North American businesses bouncing back and millions of consumers venturing out again. The pandemic upended consumption habits, with packaged food benefiting from a brief surge in demand while away-from-home eating slowed during temporary lockdowns.

Second-quarter revenue rose 13 percent on an organic basis, which excludes acquisitions and currency changes, reaching $19.2 billion, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts expected $17.9 billion on average, according to the estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. reported the fastest sales growth in at least a decade and raised its forecast, benefiting from thirsty consumers returning to restaurants, bars and stadiums and others diving into bags of chips.

“This quarter, all of a sudden people started going out,” PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said in an interview. In food service, “we saw the business double in a relatively short period of time.”

Shares of PepsiCo rose 1.2 percent as of 8:13 a.m. in premarket trading in New York. They were up less than 1 percent this year through Monday’s close, trailing the 17 percent gain in the S&P 500 but ahead of Coca-Cola Co., which was down slightly.

PepsiCo’s earnings in the quarter grew to $1.72 a share, excluding some items, compared with the $1.53 average of analysts’ estimates. The company raised its forecast for full-year core per-share profit growth to 11 percent on a constant-currency basis.

While pandemic restrictions continued to weigh on some markets, quarterly sales rose in all major geographic regions, including gains in Frito-Lay North America and PepsiCo Beverages North America. Organic revenue fell 14 percent at Quaker Foods North America as more people eat breakfast outside the home.

Performance still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, Johnston said.

“People are getting out more, but they are not anywhere near where they were,” he said. Food service comprises 20 percent of the beverage business, and 10 percent of snacks.

The company said it will extend ongoing restructuring efforts through 2026 with a focus on improving manufacturing and optimizing the supply chain. The program will result in pretax charges of $3.15 billion, up from a prior estimate of $2.5 billion. PepsiCo had already incurred pretax charges of $874 million through June 12.

