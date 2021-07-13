Prices pop again, putting Fed and White House on defensive

The Consumer Price Index jumped by 5.4% in the year through June, the Labor Department said Tuesday, the largest year-over-year gain since 2008 but one that is expected to fade as the economy moves past a volatile reopening period. The Biden administration quickly pointed out that much of the move was tied to temporary supply issues: Prices for previously owned cars and trucks rocketed higher and accounted for more than a third of the increase.

WASHINGTON — A key measure of inflation spiked in June, climbing at the fastest pace in 13 years as prices for used cars, hotel stays and restaurant meals surged while the economy reopens.

Advertisement

Yet the White House and Federal Reserve are fixated on inflation data, because it has risen faster than many had expected — and the pop might last longer than they had hoped. The administration maintains that price gains will be temporary. But inside the White House, aides have in recent weeks concluded that strong increases could linger for a year or more, according to two administration officials.

Quick price gains can squeeze consumers if wages fail to keep up. Out-of-control inflation could also prod the Fed to pull back its emergency support for the economy sooner than expected, a development that would crimp the prices of stocks, homes and other assets and could slow growth overall.

Policymakers still expect inflation to cool to more normal levels eventually, and markets have actually become more sanguine about the price outlook in recent weeks. Many economists argue that the increases should level off as car supply picks up, consumer spending returns to more normal patterns, and companies rehire and expand capacity. Even so, June’s big inflation number will ramp up scrutiny of price-related data in the months ahead.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that he and his colleagues think the price gains will slow, although they are watching them closely and would be prepared to act if signs of runaway inflation materialized.

Advertisement

Powell is set to testify before House lawmakers on Wednesday and Senate lawmakers on Thursday, which will give investors and economists a chance to see how he is interpreting the latest data.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.