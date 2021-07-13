ZoomInfo acquires conversational AI company for $575 million

Chorus — a company that uses artificial intelligence to analyze sales calls, meetings, and e-mails — is the fourth in a string of acquisitions made by ZoomInfo as it looks to enhance its product quality. ZoomInfo provides businesses with intelligence on potential customers.

The acquisition comes as the company, which maintains its East Coast headquarters in Waltham, has seen its financial fortunes grow since becoming a publicly traded company in June of 2020.

ZoomInfo, a business marketing software company with Massachusetts roots, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Chorus, a conversational technology platform, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $575 million.

“The acquisition of Chorus will accelerate our vision,” Henry Schuck, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Chorus will advance each aspect of our vision by surfacing a new category of insights, illuminating new workflows, and enabling more targeted engagement at scale.”

Chorus is headquartered in San Francisco and maintains offices in Boston, Tel Aviv, and Toronto.

In 2019, business intelligence firm DiscoverOrg acquired Waltham-based Zoom Information Inc. and rebranded the combined company as ZoomInfo. The firm maintains its global headquarters in Vancouver, Wash., and employs roughly 2,000 people, with around 700 working in Waltham, a company spokeswoman said. (The company is not related to Zoom Video Communications, the video conferencing application.)

Schuck, who co-founded DiscoverOrg in 2007, became the chief executive of ZoomInfo upon creation of the company. TA Associates, a Boston private equity firm, and Carlyle Group Inc., have been key investors in the company.

As of the first quarter of 2021, ZoomInfo’s revenue has grown by 50 percent compared to the same period last year. Its current market valuation is about $20 billion.

In early June, ZoomInfo acquired Insent, a chat platform that utilizes artificial intelligence. Last November, it acquired EverString, a business data provider that uses machine learning. And in October of 2020, it acquired Clickagy, an AI-driven platform that provides businesses with data on potential customers. Acquisition prices were not disclosed, but Clickagy’s assets and an ownership stake in EverString cost the company $71.9 million in 2020, according to SEC documents.

The company is looking to scale up its Massachusetts presence. In April, it leased 226,000 square feet in a building on Wyman Street in Waltham. Currently, its offices are further north along Route 128, on Tracer Lane.

ZoomInfo trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol ZI.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.