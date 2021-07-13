Recipe: Dijon-herb pork tenderloins take little prep and make a grand presentation

Serves 6

Every once in a while you need a big, easy, meaty entree (and it's nice if it looks grand on the table). Pork tenderloins, which, as the name suggests, are meltingly tender, are just the thing for this. They used to be fairly inexpensive and then got popular and the price went up, so they've been elevated to special occasion. You hardly have any prep, no matter how you make them. There's a few inches of thin silver skin on the long, slender meat, which you remove by inserting a knife between the skin and flesh and moving the knife along, holding the skin in the other hand, until it's all off. Every tenderloin has one very thin end that will overcook before the rest of the meat is ready. Use kitchen twine to tie that little end (it's 1 to 2 inches) under the tenderloin so the meat has an even thickness. This coating is mixed with Dijon mustard, olive oil, and lots of fresh herbs, whatever you're growing or looks good in the market. Use the back of a spoon to rub the mustard mixture all over the meat. Grill or broil the tenderloins until the meat is charred outside but still a little pink inside (or cook longer for more done meat). Let it rest for a few minutes, then slice and arrange on a bed of herbs. You've done very little and you'll love the results.

2 pork tenderloins (2 1/2 to 3 pounds total) Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill, if using) 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 4 tablespoons chopped mixed fresh herbs (parsley, thyme, oregano, rosemary) Extra fresh herbs on the stems (for garnish) 1 lemon, cut into wedges (for serving)

1. Pat the tenderloins dry with paper towels. With a small paring knife, remove any silver skin along the meat by inserting the knife between the skin and the flesh and moving the knife along until the skin is off. Fold 1 inch of the narrow end of the tenderloins under the thick part and use kitchen twine to tie them in place.

2. If grilling, light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil. If broiling, turn on the broiler and place an oven rack 8 inches from the element. Transfer the meat to a broiling pan.

3. In a bowl, stir together the mustard, olive oil, salt, pepper, and all but 1 teaspoon of the herbs. Using the back of a small spoon, brush the tenderloins all over with the mustard mixture.

4. If grilling, set the tenderloins on the grill rack. Cover and cook for 8 minutes. Turn, cover, and cook 8 minutes more. If the meat is getting too charred, remove it to a cooler part of the grill. Cook until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork registers 145 degrees for pink meat, 150 for more done meat. (Total cooking time is 16 to 20 minutes.)

5. If broiling, slide the meat under the broiler and cook for 16 minutes, turning once, or until the meat is nicely charred and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork registers 145 degrees for pink meat, 150 for more done meat. Continue broiling, if necessary, until the meat reaches the correct temperature.

6. For both cooking methods, remove the meat from the heat and transfer to a cutting board. Let it sit for 5 minutes to rest.

7. Arrange the herbs on stems on a platter. Cut the meat into thick slices. Set them on the herbs and garnish with lemon. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon chopped herbs.

Sheryl Julian